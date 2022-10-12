Schumacher, Bosch lead way for Linton-HMB

The Linton-HMB volleyball team hasn’t missed a beat.

The two-time defending state champions, despite losing four players to graduation off last season’s repeat title team, are once again looking like a contender.

The Lions swept Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter on Tuesday, winning their 18th consecutive match. Ranked No. 2 in the latest state poll, Linton-HMB is 19-1, with their only loss coming in the season-opening Northern Cass tournament to top-ranked Northern Cass, their opponent in last season’s state title match.

“I’m a little surprised,” Lions coach Jaime Richter said. “We lost four valuable seniors. We knew we had some valuable players back. Our JV was undefeated and we knew we’d come back with a pretty good team but I’ve been surprised how well we’ve been doing.

“I thought there would be some more ups and downs this year. But they come in with the attitude that we can do this, we can win. We’ve played some top 10 teams and they’ve been pulling through. I’m proud of them.”

Leading the way for the Lions have been the veteran combination of senior setter Gracie Schumacher and senior middle hitter ShayLee Bosch. Both played key roles in the past two title runs, and they’ve been leading the way as the younger players gain varsity experience.

“They are my leaders,” Richter said. “They’ve stepped up. That’s what we need. They play so well together and they come in with the attitude of making sure we get better every day.”

Schumacher has dished out more than 700 assists and Bosch has 300 kills.

“It’s hard to defend those two together,” Richter said. “They’re a good 1-2 punch. I think they’re two of the best in the state right now.”

Paige Hulm, a senior outside hitter, junior libero Grace Keeney and senior outside hitter Lacey Bosch are also playing bigger roles this season, giving the Lions a number of options to attack with.

“Our offense is playing well right now,” Richter said. “It helps that Gracie is a veteran setter, and with not just ShayLee but also having (senior Kaylee) Weninger and Lacey too. They’re big hitters for us. And Paige does a lot of little things right.”

Last weekend, the Lions won a tough Des Lacs-Burlington tournament, beating two ranked teams – No. 6 Langdon-Edmore-Munich and No. 8 Central Cass – in the bracket.

On Thursday, they host No. 7-ranked Oakes. The Lions visit Shiloh Christian on Monday and wrap up the regular season against Mobridge-Pollock, S.D., and No. 9 Dickinson Trinity to prepare for the postseason.

“Now it’s time to put it together,” Richter said. “It’s mental toughness. We have to be ready for the district and regionals, for big games. We’re doing a lot of pressure serving and pressure serve receive in practice to get mentally prepared, really jam up the music so it’s loud in the gym and you can’t hear, so you have to communicate non-verbally. We have to be prepared for that kind of environment.”

9-man playoffs open

The high school football postseason kicks off this weekend, with the first round of the nine-man playoffs.

All eight region champions – including New Salem-Almont and Grant County-Flasher (8-0) and Grant County-Flasher (6-2) will be off this weekend before hosting second-round games on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Four of the eight opening-round games on Saturday will be rematches of regular-season contests.

Richland (4-4) travels to Hope-Page to take on Maple River (5-3). The Raiders beat the Colts 24-8 on Aug. 16 at Richland.

Hettinger County (4-4) hosts Kidder County (2-6) at Mott-Regent. The Huskies beat the Wolves 16-12 on Sept. 9 at Kidder County.

Hettinger-Scranton (4-4) travels to Wishek to take on South Border (6-2). The Mustangs won 40-14 on Sept. 2 at Hettinger-Scranton.

New Rockford-Sheyenne (4-4) heads north to Pembina to take on North Border (5-3). The Eagles defeated the Rockets 36-26 on Aug. 26 in New Rockford.

Polls

Kindred (8-0) maintains the top spot in the Class B 11-man poll this week, with Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (8-0) at No. 2. Beulah (7-1) moves into the poll at No. 4. The Miners have won six straight since a Week 2 loss to Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison. Dickinson Trinity (7-1) dropped three spot to No. 5 after a 38-35 loss to Beulah.

The final nine-man poll looked the same as last week, with LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0) on top, followed by New Salem-Almont (8-0), Cavalier (8-0), Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1) and North Prairie (8-0).