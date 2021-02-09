Schulte's OT goal carries Century past BHS

A night like Colton Schulte experienced Tuesday night was a once-in-a-lifetime event, or perhaps even more rare than that.

Schulte, a Century senior, won a major award, was credited with an assist and scored the game-winner in the Patriots' 2-1 overtime hockey victory over Bismarck.

The winning goal came just a few seconds after Bismarck goalie Logan Hendrickson stonewalled Schulte on a breakaway. Given another chance, Schulte connected on a shot from the right circle at 1:24 of the eight-minute overtime.

After the Patriots' post-game meeting, Schulte said he was still trying to unravel the sequence that led to his game-winner. He said he'd need to see the game replay to fit everything together.

It appeared Schulte didn't get much on the the winning shot, which nonetheless eluded Hendrickson, who finished with 30 saves, many of them difficult.

"I'm clueless about how it went in," said Schulte, who now has 18 goals and 31 points on the season. "I think one of their defensemen tried to kick it out. I think it deflected off one of their defensemen."

Schulte might well have wondered if Hendrickson was impenetrable. In the game's first 52 minutes he had multiple grade-A opportunities to no avail.