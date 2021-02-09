Schulte's OT goal carries Century past BHS

A night like Colton Schulte experienced Tuesday night was a once-in-a-lifetime event, or perhaps even more rare than that.
Schulte, a Century senior, won a major award, was credited with an assist and scored the game-winner in the Patriots' 2-1 overtime hockey victory over Bismarck.
The winning goal came just a few seconds after Bismarck goalie Logan Hendrickson stonewalled Schulte on a breakaway. Given another chance, Schulte connected on a shot from the right circle at 1:24 of the eight-minute overtime.
After the Patriots' post-game meeting, Schulte said he was still trying to unravel the sequence that led to his game-winner. He said he'd need to see the game replay to fit everything together.
It appeared Schulte didn't get much on the the winning shot, which nonetheless eluded Hendrickson, who finished with 30 saves, many of them difficult.
"I'm clueless about how it went in," said Schulte, who now has 18 goals and 31 points on the season. "I think one of their defensemen tried to kick it out. I think it deflected off one of their defensemen."
Schulte might well have wondered if Hendrickson was impenetrable. In the game's first 52 minutes he had multiple grade-A opportunities to no avail.
"It was a little bit frustrating, but their goalie is a good goalie," he noted. "Hats off to him for blocking all those shots. He played a great game."
Century scored its first goal almost 52 minutes before Schulte's game-winning marker.
Senior forward Cru Walker put Century ahead 1-0 just 35 seconds into the first period. He attacked the net from the low right circle with assists from Schulte and Cullen Curl.
It appeared Kaden Jangula, the Patriots' junior goalie, might make that slim lead stand up. He had the Demons blanked for 38 minutes until a couple of penalties caught up with Century.
Century was killing an elbowing penalty on Alex Samardzic when Hunter Acker scored a power-play goal with 12:33 to play. Acker connected on a drive from the top of the right circle to knot the score and, ultimately, force overtime.
Bismarck had the last good chance to win in regulation, but Jangula denied Remington Richardson, who broke free with 1:52 to play.
CHS coach Troy Olson pulled Jangula for the overtime period, inserting junior Casey Odegaard for the extra session. Odegaard made one overtime save and Hendrickson turned away four shots.
The victory was Century's 10th in a row. The Patriots stand 12-2-0 with 38 points. Bismarck, which had won eight of 10 going into the game, slipped to 9-5-2. The overtime loss gave the Demons a point in the standings, boosting them to 28.
Schulte said the Patriots had shown needed grit several times prior to Tuesday's game.
"We've had a lot of close games this year, and that's an advantage for us. We find a way, and in hockey that's an advantage," he said.
One of those games was the first encounter with BHS. The Demons won 3-2 in the same building, the VFW Sports Center, in early January.
Prior to the third period Schulte was presented with the 39th annual Joe Ulness Award. The award is given annually to a Bismarck senior hockey player based on sportsmanship, leadership, contributions to the sport and on-ice achievements.