Shann Schillinger seems to find success no matter where his football career takes him.

Whether it's as a player or a coach, the Montana native has been a winner. Now, the University of Mary football team is counting on Schillinger to find that winning formula as he takes the reins as the new head coach.

"We need to play hard, play physical and try to play clean football," Schillinger said. "That's my message and I think that's getting across to them and hopefully we can go out and do that."

This is Schillinger's first foray as head coach and he'll serve as the Marauders' eighth head coach in program history, replacing Craig Bagnell, who left to become the wide receivers coach at the University of South Dakota.

Prior to U-Mary, Schillinger held several coaching positions across the college football landscape, spanning NAIA Dickinson State all the way to the FBS level at Nebraska and Mississippi State. Schillinger was the safeties coach for the University of Montana from 2016-21, with the Grizzlies going 41-21 during that span and twice advancing to the FCS quarterfinals.

"I've been surrounded by a lot of great players and great coaches," Schillinger said. "Everywhere I've been I've been surrounded by really high quality guys and I think back to every level there's been great players along the way. It's a player-driven game and I've been fortunate enough to be around some good ones."

Schillinger fancies himself a defensive-minded coach due to his playing days at the University of Montana as a linebacker, where he was named first-team All-Big Sky as a senior and ranks in the top 25 in program history with 257 tackles. He played in two FCS championship games while at Montana and was a sixth-round draft pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2010.

He'll look to sew up a defense that allowed 32.5 points and surrendered nearly 200 yards on the ground per game. U-Mary ranked toward the bottom of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in both categories.

"We feel we're pretty thin at some important positions and you don't know it until you get into live action, but I would say depth-wise right now we're trying to develop that and we've made strides in that area," Schillinger said.

The Marauders must find replacements for linebacker Devyn Charles and defensive back Ty-Rhae Gibson.

Charles led the team with 88 tackles a year ago and also forced two fumbles. Gibson had a team-leading three interceptions and eight passes defended.

U-Mary's pass defense was one of its strong suits last year, limiting opposing quarterbacks to 195.8 yards per game, ranking fourth in the NSIC.

On the offensive side of the ball, Schillinger has to answer the question as to who will replace Logan Nelson as the team's primary quarterback. Nelson and junior Jesse Forknell split time under center last year, but Nelson took the majority of the snaps.

Nelson had a storied career with the Marauders and finished as the program leader in career passing attempts (438), completions in a season (284), yards gained in a season (3,732), touchdown passes in a game (6) and touchdown passes in a season (41).

Forknell -- a Fargo Davies product -- completed 67 passes for 746 yards and four touchdowns last year and is hoping he can help the team win any way he can.

"I just want to see the team pull through," Forknell said. "We've had so many heartbreaking losses the last two years I've been here where I just really want the offense and defense to pull through in the big moments and celebrate some wins. We put so much time in winter workouts, summer workouts, spring workouts.

"A lot of guys could have been at home on the couch all summer, but instead they were in Bismarck working hard and I just want to see the team pull through."

Schillinger said he'll play two or three quarterbacks under center in the early stages of the season to get a true evaluation at the position.

The Marauders didn't have the luxury of a spring game to make any real assessments on choosing a starter, but Schillinger does know a thing or two about success at quarterback, having won three high school state championships as the quarterback for Baker High School.

Not only did the Marauders lose their top quarterback, they also lost their go-to receiver in Danny Kittner. The NSIC Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 led the team with 90 catches and 986 yards, while hauling in five touchdowns.

Kittner's 201 career receptions are the most in program history. U-Mary returns its second- and third-leading receivers in junior Collin Gapen and sophomore Traivon Dyson. The duo combined for 587 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Closing out games will be a point of emphasis for U-Mary after suffering six losses by one possession last year, including three games by three points or less.

"We have to play clean football and we have to win situational football," Schillinger said. "When we have opportunities in the fourth quarter and when we have leads we have to close those deals. How do you do that? That's a great question, but we can't beat ourselves."

Forknell believes last year's record isn't indicative to the amount of talent on the roster.

"If you just look at our record last year you're going to say that we weren't very good or very talented, but if you look into the box scores and if you watch the film, we were only a few plays away," Forknell said. "Either a turnover here or a missed assignment here, we were really close to winning a lot of football games last year, we just couldn't get it done in crunch time. I think we're closer than a lot of people give us credit for. We just have to be able to come through in big moments and work as a team together."

The Marauders were picked to finish in a tie for last place with Minot State in the NSIC Coaches Poll. Bemidji State were the favorite to win the conference, followed by Minnesota State. Despite their positioning in the coaches poll, U-Mary doesn't mind flying under the radar.

"We try our best to just focus on ourselves, but we also kind of like that no one thinks much of us," Forknell said. "We know who we are. We know the work we put in. We know we have got plenty of talented players and if that's what they think of us then great because we're going to surprise a lot of people."

The Marauders open the season on the road at Augustana (S.D.) University on Saturday at 1 p.m.