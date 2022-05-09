Saskatchewan Roughriders inducting Dressler into Plaza of Honour

Weston Dressler will be inducted into 2022 SaskTel Plaza of Honour by the Saskatchewan Roughrders in August.

The Bismarck High and University of North Dakota product played eight of his 11 Canadian Football League seasons for the Roughriders. He was named the CFL's Rookie of the Year in 2008.

Dressler ranks third all-time in receiving yards (7,792), and catches (538) for the Roughriders. He also had 50 touchdowns, fifth-most in team history.

Dressler earned CFL All-Star honors in 2012 and 2013, helping the Roughriders to the Gray Cup title in 2013.

Dressler participated in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014, but returned to the Roughriders after being waived prior to the NFL season beginning.

Dressler played the final three seasons of his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2016-2018 where he had 2,229 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Dressler earned 14 different All-American awards at UND and was the Gatorade Player of the Year for the Demons in 2003.

Dressler told the Bismarck Tribune in 2019 hanging up the helmet was not easy.

“It’s hard to step away from something you’ve been doing your whole life. A part of me wishes I could play the game forever, but that’s not possible," he said. "There comes a point in your life where you need to start transitioning to what’s next."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.