 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salukis knock off North Dakota

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker threw four touchdown passes to lead No. 24-ranked Southern Illinois to a 34-17 win over No. 19 North Dakota on Saturday as the Salukis showed no letdown after knocking off Northwestern a week earlier.

Southern Illinois (2-2, 1-0 MVFC) scored on all four drives in the first half to take a 24-10 lead. Baker found Jacob Garrett for an 8-yard touchdown to open the scoring. He also connected with D'Ante' Cox for a 67-yard touchdown and then 7 seconds before halftime hooked up with Avante Cox for an 8-yard score.

The Cox twins combined for 11 catches for 178 yards.

Baker, who was 21-of-37 passing for 289 yards, found Garrett for a 25-yard score and a 31-10 lead in the closing minute of the third quarter.

Tyler Hoosman ran for two touchdowns for North Dakota (2-2, 1-1 MVFC).

People are also reading…

Southern Illinois defeated FBS member Northwestern 31-24 last week.

North Dakota hosts Missouri State on Saturday, Oct. 1, while Southern Illinois travels to Illinois State next.

Southern Illinois 34, North Dakota 17

North Dakota;0;10;0;7;--;17

Southern Illinois;10;14;7;3;--;34

First quarter

SIU: Jacob Garrett 8 pass from Nic Baker (Jake Baumgarte kick), 8:44.

SIU: FG Baumgarte 34, 0:40.

Second quarter

UND: Tyler Hoosman 1 run (Brady Stevens kick), 8:50.

SIU: D’Ante’ Cox 67 pass from Baker (Baumgarte kick), 7:38.

UND: FG Stevens 32, 3:51.

SIU: Avante Cox 8 pass from Baker (Baumgarte kick), 0:07.

Third quarter

SIU: Garrett 25 pass from Baker (Baumgarte kick), 0:23.

Fourth quarter

UND: Hoosman 4 run (Stevens kick), 11:27.

SIU: FG Baumgarte 45, 7:29.

Individual statistics

RUSHING – UND: Tyler Hoosman 7-31, Isaiah Smith 3-20, Red Wilson 2-12, Quincy Vaughn 1-10, Gaven Ziebarth 2-3, Tommy Schuster 12-(minus-37). SIU: Ro Elliott 16-62, Justin Strong 9-38, Javon Williams Jr. 7-38, Shaun Lester 1-6, Nic Baker 1-4.

PASSING – UND: Tommy Schuster 19-32-0. 232 yards; Quincy Vaughn 1-2-0, 1 yard. SIU: Nic Baker 21027-0, 289 yards; Javon Williams Jr. 1-1-0, 21 yards.

RECEIVING – UND: Bo Belquist 5-78, Garett Maag 4-67, Jack Wright 2-23, Isaiah Smith 2-18, Nate DeMontagnac 2-16, Adam Zavalney 1-11, Nick Kupfer 1-11, Tyler Hoosman 2-8, Red Wilson 1-1. SIU: Avante Cox 7-90, D’Ante’ Cos 4-88, Jacon Garrett 5-78, Bryce Miller 2-18, Javon Williams Jr. 1-17, Justin Strong 1-7, Zach Gibson 1-7, Tyce Daniel 1-5.

Records: North Dakota 2-2, 1-1 MVFC; Southern Illinois 2-2, 1-0 MVFC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News