Sabers rally late to beat Patriots

Lazarus lives.
Left for dead in the first half, in a tomb where opposing teams had lost 52 straight games, the Bismarck Legacy Sabers rose up and beat Bismarck Century 53-50 in a key West Region girls’ basketball game.
With the win, Legacy (17-1 WDA, 18-1 overall) assured itself of a top seed if it wins its last two regular season games. If it stumbles and Century (15-2, 16-2) wins out, the Patriots could be No. 1. But that’s a long shot after Friday.
“Seeds are great, breaking streaks is great but it all comes down to playing your best come March so you can’t celebrate this too much. We have a tournament to prepare for and that’s our big goal,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “It was definitely satisfying to beat them on their own court but that was not the end goal.”
The team that had five points on the scoreboard after 13 minutes of play in the first half finished the game on a 25-8 run.
Alexis Dressler made two free throws with 2:13 left, tying the game for the first time at 50-50. Dressler finished the night with a game-high 20 points spread almost evenly between the two halves. She was nearly all of the Sabers’ offense in the first half.
The Patriots followed Dressler’s game-tying free throws with a turnover, two missed shots and a missed free throw on the front end of a bonus. With 33 seconds left, Ashton Sagaser made one of two free throws to give Legacy its first lead. Then it got strange.
After a timeout, Century's Julia Fitterer — she shared team-high scoring with 13 points — missed a jumper from the lane and the rebound ended up in the corner where all the Patriots converged.
Two Legacy players, including Sagaser, ran all alone into the far end of the floor, where somehow a full-court pass found them. Sagaser scored an easy layup to finish the Sabers’ sweep of the Patriots.
“I’m proud of the way our girls battled through adversity out there tonight,” Century coach Ron Metz said.
It became obvious early that this wasn’t going to be a typical game for either of the top two scoring offenses in the West Region. Combined, they made just 16 of 56 shots in the first half.
The Patriots, first in scoring in the WDA at 70.3 points per game, made just 9 of 32 shots (28 percent) in the first half but still took a 24-16 lead into halftime. Fitterer had 10 points.
The Sabers, second in scoring in the WDA at 66.9 points, got off to an incredibly bad start that set the tone for the night. Ashton Sagaser’s short jumper with 10:10 left in the half was Legacy’s first points on the game. Luckily for it, Century had hit just 3 of 12 shots.
With 4:38 to play in the half, Fitterer made a 3-pointer that gave Century a 17-5 lead. Legacy finished with a strong 5-for-6 shooting effort in the last 4:10 of the half, with Fitterer and Hannah Stymeist alternating baskets. The Sabers ended up outshooting Century, hitting at 29 percent.
The dead came out swinging in the second half, attacking the basket on offense and letting the Patriots shoot threes at will on defense. The result: Legacy made 12 of 15 free throws in the second half after going 1-for-2 in the first and Century, during Legacy’s come back, missed six straight 3-pointers during one stretch. It was 2-for-2 from inside during that stretch.
“In the second half we really brought it and went toe-to-toe with them,” Petrik said. “The first half we got on our heels and we weren’t very confident with our shot. The second half we realized we had to draw some fouls. Century is such a great defensive team you can’t just move the ball side to side. You have to be extra aggressive.”
Legacy guard Arianna Berryhill scored nine of her 10 points in the second half, during which she made all six of her free throws. Guard Jaiden Baker scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
Ashton Kinnebrew had 13 points for the Patriots.