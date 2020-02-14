Sabers rally late to beat Patriots

Lazarus lives.

Left for dead in the first half, in a tomb where opposing teams had lost 52 straight games, the Bismarck Legacy Sabers rose up and beat Bismarck Century 53-50 in a key West Region girls’ basketball game.

With the win, Legacy (17-1 WDA, 18-1 overall) assured itself of a top seed if it wins its last two regular season games. If it stumbles and Century (15-2, 16-2) wins out, the Patriots could be No. 1. But that’s a long shot after Friday.

“Seeds are great, breaking streaks is great but it all comes down to playing your best come March so you can’t celebrate this too much. We have a tournament to prepare for and that’s our big goal,” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “It was definitely satisfying to beat them on their own court but that was not the end goal.”

The team that had five points on the scoreboard after 13 minutes of play in the first half finished the game on a 25-8 run.

Alexis Dressler made two free throws with 2:13 left, tying the game for the first time at 50-50. Dressler finished the night with a game-high 20 points spread almost evenly between the two halves. She was nearly all of the Sabers’ offense in the first half.