It will go down in the books as another straight-set victory for the Legacy volleyball team, but it was anything but easy.

The Sabers battled back from a pair of late-set deficits to continue their perfect start to their West Region schedule in a straight-set victory over St. Mary's, 26-24, 25-20, 25-23, on Tuesday on the Saints' home floor.

Legacy (4-6 overall, 3-0 West Region) has not dropped a set thus far in three conference games, although they got everything they could handle from the Saints, who nearly snapped that unblemished record on two separate occasions.

"Some nights you're going to feel on and it's going to work, but there are some nights where you're not going to feel your best, but you have to find a way to trudge through and make it work," Legacy coach Jennifer Astle said.

St. Mary's -- entering Tuesday's match seeking its first conference victory of the season -- jumped out to an early 10-3 lead in the opening set thanks in part to three kills by junior middle hitter Mataya Messer.

The Sabers made 11 errors in the first set, allowing the Saints to maintain a comfortable lead until the visitors settled in and perhaps shook off a bit of Homecoming fatigue.

"I always feel like Homecoming Week is a fun week but it's also a very difficult week because it's hard to step in and really find your focus because there's so much extra stuff going on at night and you're getting a little less sleep and you're busier," Astle said. "We have four girls that are on our Homecoming court and we had times where one was dialed in but another one was kind of out and it took us a little while before every was firing together, but we found a way to win ugly."

The Sabers grabbed their first lead of the match on a kill by senior setter Reese Duchsherer to make it 19-18 before the two teams traded points down the stretch. The Saints (2-10, 0-6) had set point up 24-23, but a service error stretched the set further and Legacy closed it out with a Duchsherer ace and a block by senior Madi Herzog.

"Coming into St. Mary's we knew it was going to be hard because they're always scrappy when they're at home, but I thought we really came to play the second and third set with the little things that helped us win the game," Legacy senior outside hitter Aleah McPherson said.

After spotting St. Mary's an early 3-0 lead in the middle frame, the Sabers used a six-point burst to jump ahead. Legacy would lead the rest of the way, but the Saints wouldn't go quietly, cutting the deficit to two at 21-19 before the Sabers scored the final four points to grab a 2-0 set lead.

"We just knew coming out that they were going to be a tough team and we had to play our game and stay aggressive," St. Mary's coach Erica Trom said. "I feel like we did that. Some balls just didn't fall our way and some points didn't either."

The Saints looked poised to extend the match to a fourth set when they stormed out to a 15-9 lead. St. Mary's received a pair of aces from senior Ashlyn Schumacher and three kills from senior Sommer Schweitzer during that run.

With her team once again on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Astle kept her timeouts in her back pocket and let her team work through the adversity themselves.

"It's early in the season and you're looking for kids to step into some leadership roles whether it be their voice or their play," Astle said. "As a coach sometimes I don't want to jump in and try to save them and give them the answers. I want them to feel that fight and work through those moments."

The team responded by going almost exclusively to its heavy hitters down the stretch -- McPherson and junior Brooklynn Felchle, with the duo combining for nine kills in the final set.

Trailing 23-21, McPherson recorded her match-high 13th kill to pull the Sabers within one and tied the set with a block assist along with senior Gracey Klein. Duchsherer's third ace set up match point, which Felchle finished off with her eighth kill.

"Those moments are really important because it shows us what we need to do to come out on top," McPherson said. "Our celebration at the end was huge and it really turned St. Mary's down in what they were doing."

Despite the loss, Trom sees her team improving.

"We played a lot better than we have been the last couple of days but obviously we have some things to figure out so things start falling our way in the end," Trom said.

St. Mary's senior outside hitter Lexi Gerving finished with a team-high eight kills.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday. The Sabers host Century and the Saints travel to Minot.