Runs, 35 of them, just kept coming for Mystics in Region XIII title tilt

Allowing 15 runs in a baseball game usually results in an L.

That was not the case for Bismarck State College on Sunday in the Region XIII tournament championship game in Miles, Mont. Not even close.

The Mystics scored 37 runs and led 30-4 against the same team -- Williston State College -- they beat 5-4 the day before.

BSC had four six-running innings, one seven-run inning and scored in every inning but the ninth.

"It's the best performance by any major league team, little league team, high school team or college team I've seen in my life," BSC coach Michael Keeran said. "1 through 9, everyone was swinging it."

The Mystics pounded out 26 hits and also drew 11 walks. It did not come against some cellar-dweller team, either. The Tetons finished the season with a record of 34-15.

"Williston State's a good team. They had a great season, we just got on a roll with the bats and it never seemed to stop," Keeran said. "It was a championship game, lot at stake. It says a lot about how much our guys like competing."

The boxscore was filled with video-game caliber stats.

Michael Hallquist, the Mystics' 2-hole hitter, had 10 runs batted in. The Fargo North product finished 4-for-8 with two home runs and a double.

Nash Crowell clubbed three home runs and drove in six out of the 5-hole.

Kyle Leapaldt and Logan Grant, the Mystics' 3-4 hitters, each homered, giving BSC seven bombs in the blowout. Leapaldt went 3-for-7, Grant 4-for-7 with five RBI.

Jace Dew (3-6, 5 runs, 2 RBI), Darion Alexander (3-7, 4 R, RBI), Alex Schimke (3-5, 4 R, R RBI) and Trenton Duchscherer (2-4 4 R, 2 RBI) also had big games. Eleven Mystics scored.

Per tournament rules, all nine innings had to be played.

"It just kept snowballing. We had so many good at bats in that game. That probably sticks out more than anything else," Keeran said.

The Mystics lead NJCAA Division II in batting average for the season at .417. BSC also ranks first in slugging percentage (.680) and on-base percentage (.514).

They'll likely to keep putting crooked numbers on the board this weekend against Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College. The Mystics (37-6) host the 41-16 Eagles, who lead NJCAA D-II with 108 home runs in 57 games. The best-of-three series starts Friday at 1 p.m. at Haaland Field, weather permitting.

Keeran, an Iowa native, is familiar with the powerhouse Kirkwood program, which has been to the World Series two of the last three years. However, he likes his team's chances.

"We know we're the underdog, but if there ever was a year a Mon-Dak or Region 13 team could win it, this is it," he said. "We're hosting. The weather's not going to be great and we're used to that.

"Kirkwood's a great program, but we don't have a ton of pressure on us. Don't get me wrong, we're going in expecting to win, but the pressure might be off us a little bit."

