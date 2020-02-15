Zeis making fast progress as a marathoner

Fast forward to the Chevron Houston Marathon on Jan. 19 and Zeis ran a new PR of 1:11.31, ranking her 32nd out of 7,445 women and 152nd out of 13,433 total runners.

“That was a huge race just in terms of how many people were running,” Zeis said. “Normally, my time would have been in the top 5 for Americans, or right around there, but I ended up being 18th (among Americans). I was pretty happy with it.”

A normal week of training consists of between 70 to 75 miles, plus extensive cross training and aqua jogging. On Super Bowl Sunday, the Root Running Project squad turned in a 21-mile run, Zeis’ longest ever, along Magnolia Road, a renowned path for distance runners approximately 8,000 feet of elevation in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

“I always wanted to be closer to the mountains,” she said. “That’s kind of why I chose Boulder.”

To “help pay the bills” Zeis works for Boulder Parks and Recreation. Her work schedule jives nicely with her demanding training schedule. Zeis majored in athletic training at U-Mary.

“We practice in the mornings. … It’s been fun to get to know my teammates and hang out with them, and I have my dog,” Zeis said. “It’s nice to live in the mountains. There’s always something to do.”