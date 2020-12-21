U-Mary top NSIC indoor preseason poll, men third

The University of Mary women’s track team is favored to repeat as Northern Sun indoor champions according to league coaches.

The Marauders, who have won the league indoor title the past three seasons, topped the NSIC preseason coaches poll, getting 10 first-place votes in the balloting.

U-Mary has won nine NSIC indoor titles in the 14 seasons since the Marauders entered the conference in 2006-07.

D’Andra Morris and Taylor Hestekin were named athletes to watch by the league.

Morris, a two-time All-American in the jumps, has qualified for four consecutive NCAA championships. The senior from Kingstown, Jamaica, won the NSIC indoor high jump and triple jump titles and finished fifth in the long jump last spring. She is the two-time defending champ in the high jump and won the triple jump as a freshman in 2018.

Hestekin, a junior middle distance runner from Scranton, is a three-time All-American and has qualified for five NCAA championship meets. She is the defending NSIC champ in the 1,000 and finished second in the mile.

The U-Mary men were picked third in the league preseason poll.