Stone, Anderson earn Summit League academic honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota State track and field athletes Elliott Stone and Kelby Anderson, both of Bismarck, have earned All-Summit League academic honors.

Stone, who earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a 4.0 grade point average, is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration. Stone, who attended Shiloh Christian, ranks fourth in NDSU history in both the indoor 3,000-meter run and outdoor 5,000-meter run.

Stone has been voted a first-team Academic All-American twice, and was named the 2018-19 Summit League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year across all sports. He is the only member of the Academic All-Summit League Team to receive the honor for the fourth time in his career.

Anderson, who graduated from Century, has a 3.83 GPA in nursing.

Anderson swept the Summit League indoor titles in the mile, 3,000 meters and 5,000 this year, scoring 30 points at the Summit League Championships to earn Most Outstanding Performer honors. Also, she is the reigning conference champion in the outdoor 1500-meter run and the 10,000-meter run.

To be eligible for The Summit League Academic All-League team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.30 (on a 4.00 scale) and completed at least one full academic year at the current institution. Due to the cancellation of the 2020 outdoor track & field season, selections were made based on career athletic accomplishments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0