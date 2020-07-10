Stone achieves top marks in athletics and academics at NDSU

Striking the proper balance between school and athletics was never a problem for Elliott Stone.
During his track and cross country career at North Dakota State, the former Shiloh Christian standout nailed both.
Stone’s athletic achievements for the Bison were significant:
-- Two-time All-Summit League performer in cross country.
-- Fourth-fastest times in program history in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs.
He may have been even better academically, however.
Stone graduated with a 4.0 grade point average in mechanical engineering, and in the school’s master’s degree program in business administration.
When he earned his third straight Academic All-American first team honor in track and field this spring, he became just the third NDSU athlete to do so in the Division I era.
So of the two, which was tougher? For the modest Stone it was a team effort on both fronts.
“Coach (Don) Larson always stressed the importance of school. He really prioritized education and I really appreciated that about him,” Stone said. “It’s nice to have a coach that always has your back no matter what.”
The life of a college distance runner is an exercise in commitment. For Stone and his Bison teammates it was more than 80 miles running per week during the cross country season and 70-plus during track.
“We were right there competing for conference indoor and outdoor titles. We were second in cross country twice,” Stone said. “There’s a history of success and that speaks to coach Larson and the program he’s built over the years.”
As demanding as the athletic regimen was, the classroom requirements may have topped it.
As part of NDSU’s engineering and computer science team, Stone competed at NASA’s Robotic Mining Competition. It was, almost literally, an otherworldly experience. Stone and his teammates were tasked with designing and building an automated rover capable of mining for ice on the surface of the Moon and Mars.
Stone is currently a design engineer at Bobcat in Bismarck putting those lessons to work as part of the excavator team.
“You might think competing in a NASA competition you’d want to go work at Space X or NASA or someplace like that, but there are a lot of similarities between the two,” Stone said. “I enjoy what I’m doing.”
Stone interned at Bobcat prior to his senior year, which at least on the track did not end as he or his teammates had hoped. The season fell victim to the coronavirus outbreak in March just as the outdoor schedule was kicking into high gear. Still, there were no regrets to speak of.
“It was tough not to end on a high note, but looking back at my five years at NDSU, I had an amazing time. I wouldn’t do anything differently,” he said. “One of the things that stood out at NDSU is that the team culture is so good. The right priorities are in place from the top down, managing school first, focusing on athletics and setting a good social example for people.
“I have so many good memories. I could not have asked for anything better.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
