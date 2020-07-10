Stone achieves top marks in athletics and academics at NDSU

“We were right there competing for conference indoor and outdoor titles. We were second in cross country twice,” Stone said. “There’s a history of success and that speaks to coach Larson and the program he’s built over the years.”

As demanding as the athletic regimen was, the classroom requirements may have topped it.

As part of NDSU’s engineering and computer science team, Stone competed at NASA’s Robotic Mining Competition. It was, almost literally, an otherworldly experience. Stone and his teammates were tasked with designing and building an automated rover capable of mining for ice on the surface of the Moon and Mars.

Stone is currently a design engineer at Bobcat in Bismarck putting those lessons to work as part of the excavator team.

“You might think competing in a NASA competition you’d want to go work at Space X or NASA or someplace like that, but there are a lot of similarities between the two,” Stone said. “I enjoy what I’m doing.”

Stone interned at Bobcat prior to his senior year, which at least on the track did not end as he or his teammates had hoped. The season fell victim to the coronavirus outbreak in March just as the outdoor schedule was kicking into high gear. Still, there were no regrets to speak of.