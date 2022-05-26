NEIL, MORRIS EARN ALL-AMERICAN HONORS

Samoya Neil and D'Andra Morris of the University of Mary women's track and field team placed seventh and eighth respectively in the long at the NCAA Division II Women's Outdoor Track and Field national championships.

Neil connected on a leap 19 feet, 8.25 inches on her first attempt, ranking fourth after the first round and fifth entering finals. Neil earned All-American honors for the first time.

Morris hit on a leap of 19-5 on her final attempt to lock in her top-eight finish. It was Morris' seventh time earning All-American honors and second in the long jump.

Neil entered the competition seeded 14th and Morris 18th.

Morris returns to action today for the triple jump, and is joined by teammates Elizabeth Acheson, who races in the 800, and Tereza Bolibruch, who competes in the 100-meter hurdles.

Astley Davis finished 18th in the long jump with a top effort of 22-7. Davis was the first Marauder men's athlete to compete at nationals since 2019.

