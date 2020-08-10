Bumper crop of runners but how much will they get to run?

Century boys cross country coach Brad Lies believes the state boasts a bumper crop of senior runners this season.
Question is, how much will they get to run?
Practice started on Monday. The first meet is Aug. 22. Beyond that, it's one day at a time.
“We’ll put a plan together that we hope will work for our kids, but will that result in two meets? Three meets? Is it likely we’ll get to have the region and state meets?” Lies wondered. “I don’t know. Everybody’s in the same boat trying to figure it out.”
Putting together a schedule has become a pricklier proposition than normal. With meets restricted to no more than six teams under COVID-19 protocols, the plan is to split West Region teams between two different sites. On Aug. 22 half the teams will go to Williston, the other half to Jamestown.
“It’s been really interesting to see how that’s going to work out. Dave Zittleman’s in charge of figuring it out. He’s probably the best guy you could have doing it,” Lies said of the former BHS cross country coach and current activities director for Bismarck Public Schools. “Coaches have given their input. Dave is working on a schedule that is fair and equitable to everybody. You want to be able to compete against other people. You want don’t want to see the same teams every meet.”
Regardless of which teams are sent where, competition should not be a problem.
Team-wise, Century returns a strong core following its third state championship in the last four years. West Region teams placed 1-6 -- Century, Williston, Dickinson, Jamestown, Bismarck High and Legacy.
Individually, 16 of the top 20 placers at the state meet are back, 10 will be seniors.
“It’s the best senior class for boys I’ve seen in my 18 years of coaching,” Lies said. “There are very good underclassmen too. Every year there’s a sophomore or a freshman that enters the picture to make it even more competitive.”
Century returns four all-staters. Mason Kindel finished seventh at the state meet last year. Griffin House and Ethan Bender were ninth and 10th, respectively. House is a junior. Bender and 13th-place finisher Jacob Ersland are seniors.
In all, the Patriots will have eight or nine seniors on the roster.
“You don’t typically have that many seniors on the team,” Lies said.
The top four placers at last year’s state meet are back, including the last two state champions.
Brady Yoder and Sean Korsmo could turn 2020 into a rubber match. Yoder, from Dickinson, was last year’s winner in Minot. Bismarck High’s Korsmo was the 2018 champion in Jamestown.
“There’s a lot of talent,” Lies said. “It will be fun to watch these kids compete.”
Doing so will require more than just the demanding training schedule cross country athletes endure.
“For us we’ve tried to keep middle school and high school kids separated. We’ve tried to stay consistent with the same groups,” Lies said in regards to summer workouts. “We’ve told our kids that we’re all going to have to do our part. We need to try to stick to the social-distancing part. When is it appropriate to mask up and when is not?
“It’s difficult because we’re talking about high school athletics and in the grand scheme of things, of course, there are bigger concerns. We do want the kids to have the opportunity to compete and have a season, but we also want everybody to be safe and healthy. That’s the fine line we’re having to walk right now.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
