Bumper crop of runners but how much will they get to run?

Century boys cross country coach Brad Lies believes the state boasts a bumper crop of senior runners this season.

Question is, how much will they get to run?

Practice started on Monday. The first meet is Aug. 22. Beyond that, it's one day at a time.

“We’ll put a plan together that we hope will work for our kids, but will that result in two meets? Three meets? Is it likely we’ll get to have the region and state meets?” Lies wondered. “I don’t know. Everybody’s in the same boat trying to figure it out.”

Putting together a schedule has become a pricklier proposition than normal. With meets restricted to no more than six teams under COVID-19 protocols, the plan is to split West Region teams between two different sites. On Aug. 22 half the teams will go to Williston, the other half to Jamestown.