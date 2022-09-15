Bismarck Marathon off and running

Things got off to a soggy start Thursday for the 41st edition of the Bismarck Marathon, but rain could not dampen the excitement for co-director and board president Josh Askvig.

With more than 1,500 registered to compete in some fashion over three days of races, numbers are creeping back near pre-pandemic levels.

"This year seems to have gone a lot smoother. We've been able to work out some of the kinks from last year and we're getting things ironed out," said Askvig, who shares co-director duties with Mark Momerak. "We have a lot of volunteers, and a great partner in the Larks, who are really committed to making this a great weekend."

Races for kids and a dog walk kicked things off on Thursday as part of a free community day.

The motivational mile begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the 5K at 6:30.

The main event is Saturday, with the gun firing at 7:30 for the full, half and relay marathons, followed by the 10K start shortly before 8 a.m. The marathon awards ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Everything starts and ends at Cottonwood Park in south Bismarck.

It's a full day’s worth of work for organizers, who are on site around 4 a.m. Saturday morning and aren't done packing everything up until early evening.

After last year's festivities finished up, Askvig got home and still had plenty left in the tank.

"I got home and looked at my wife and said, ‘I gotta go for a run,’" said Askvig, who has competed in marathons and triathlons, but will stick to his administrative duties this weekend.

His motivation, and that of many of the volunteers, is simple.

"We want people to have fun and have a great experience, but beyond that, if we can inspire fitness and health and wellness, I just think that's so important, too" Askvig said. "Whatever form that takes, it's great to see people out being active."

Askvig said numbers for the full and half marathon are "more than we've had in a long time."

Last year, Dr. Nicholas Battista of Bismarck won the men's race, while Erica Carlson of Hudson, Wis., was the women's champion.

Raising money for local charities also continues to be a staple of the Bismarck Marathon. Last year, more than $55,000 was donated.

This year, 10 charities have been selected to receive funds, including Bio Girls, Bismarck Recreational Council Endowment, Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch, Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center, Dreams in Motion, Missouri Valley Family YMCA, Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, Special Olympics N.D. – Bismarck, Team Kaizen and UTTC Theodore Jamerson Elementary School.

"So many good things come out of this weekend and everything associated with the Bismarck Marathon," Askvig said. "We're really excited to see everyone out there. It's a busy weekend, but an awful lot of fun."