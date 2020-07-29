Bismarck Marathon canceled due to increase in virus cases in Burleigh, Morton counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Marathon has been canceled due to an uptick in coronavirus cases in Burleigh and Morton Counties.

The 40th annual event had been scheduled for Sept. 17-19 at Cottonwood Park.

Runners from 30 states had registered to run in the race.

“It’s a tough decision to call off a race that we are so passionate about, but ultimately it went against the Bismarck Marathon’s mission to enhance health and wellness in our communities," Dustin Erhardt, Bismarck Marathon Committee chairman, said in a statement. “We felt we had a good plan in place to hold the event safely, but recent events have proven not everything is in our control.”

Registered runners have three options related to race fees.

Participants can donate their registration fees, defer the fee to the 2021 race or receive a refund. Runners will receive an email and must respond to defer payment or receive a refund. Fees will be refunded within two weeks after the emailed form has been submitted. Credit card processing fees will not be refunded.

The cancellation of the Bismarck Marathon comes two days after Fargo Marathon organizers also made the decision to cancel.

Burleigh and Morton counties have 35% of the state's active coronavirus cases.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

