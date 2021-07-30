Bismarck High's Reichenberger earns national coaching award

Racing's been in the blood for Scott Reichenberger as long as he can remember.
Not the kind that requires an engine or tires, rather his legs.
Reichenberger, head coach of the Bismarck High School girls cross country team, was bitten by the distance-running bug early and it continues strong as ever today, he said.
His dedication and passion for the sport was recognized Thursday night as the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Girls Cross Country National Coach of the Year. The annual convention was held this week in Lincoln, Neb. Bill Jansen of Rugby was named the national coach of the year in girls track and field.
The 51-year-old Reichenberger starts his 24th season as head coach of the BHS girls cross country team Aug. 9. This year, he'll also add the title of boys head coach of the Demons.
After hearing his name announced as the winner of the prestigious award, Reichenberger's immediate thoughts were reflective.
"Obviously it's a tremendous award and it's nice to be honored. I was surprised, but the first thing you think about is all of the great coaches you've worked with, and are still working with, and all the great runners and athletes that have put in the time and logged all those miles," Reichenberger said as he drove through the Rocky Mountains in Colorado on his way home Friday afternoon. "None of this would have happened without a collective group of people working toward a common mission."
Reichenberger has been head coach of the Demons girls cross country team since 1998. He has led BHS to six state titles and seven runner-up finishes, including a painfully close second-place finish to Williston (75-78) last fall.
Reichenberger is a Demon to the core. He graduated from BHS in 1988 after running for Darrell Anderson, who he calls "a mentor."
"Coach Anderson deserves a lot of credit for the success Bismarck has had and for what I've been able to do as coach," Reichenberger said.
He also credited his current assistant.
"Janelle Olson is the best assistant coach you could ask for," Reichenberger said. "She's as big of a part of it as well."
He goes back even further with the Demons to when his brother Todd was running in BHS colors.
"There's just something about a race, whether it's on a track or a cross country course, it's just kind of been in my blood since I was really young," said Reichenberger, who is a health and physical education instructor at Wachter Middle School. "I was just naturally drawn to it and I love it more today than I ever have."
Dave Zittleman, Bismarck Public Schools Activities Director, was excited Reichenberger was honored.
"We're very proud of Scott. He's a tremendous coach and a great person to have leading your program," Zittleman said. "This award is very well deserved."
Practice for the upcoming season begins on Aug. 9. Demon athletes have been preparing all summer long -- rain, sun or smoke.
"We've generally been meeting at 9 a.m. in the morning. The kids that are there are committed and we've had great turnout this summer," Reichenberger said. "It's hot everywhere in the country, we just have to get it done. Stay hydrated and run."
