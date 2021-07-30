Bismarck High's Reichenberger earns national coaching award

Racing's been in the blood for Scott Reichenberger as long as he can remember.

Not the kind that requires an engine or tires, rather his legs.

Reichenberger, head coach of the Bismarck High School girls cross country team, was bitten by the distance-running bug early and it continues strong as ever today, he said.

His dedication and passion for the sport was recognized Thursday night as the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Girls Cross Country National Coach of the Year. The annual convention was held this week in Lincoln, Neb. Bill Jansen of Rugby was named the national coach of the year in girls track and field.

The 51-year-old Reichenberger starts his 24th season as head coach of the BHS girls cross country team Aug. 9. This year, he'll also add the title of boys head coach of the Demons.

After hearing his name announced as the winner of the prestigious award, Reichenberger's immediate thoughts were reflective.