BHS girls, Williston boys afternoon winners

Running far ahead of the field didn't aid enhance her run at 18 minutes.

"If I'd had other people pushing me I think I would have had a better time. Running alone with was me against myself, and that's mentally challenging," Ford said.

Korsmo, like Ford, ran the bulk of the 5-K race by himself. He had already built a 60-yard buffer at the 2K-mark and ended up bettering his performance in the first race of the year by six seconds.

"Last season I ran (a season's best) right around 15 and one-half minutes, so I'm not far off," he said by way of putting Friday's time in context.

He's confident he'll eclipse last year's time, given additional races.

"I've been training the year around, so I know I'm in shape for it," he said. "I'm about 30 seconds faster than where I was at this point last year."

Senior Ben Anteau of Jamestown has finished second in Korsmo's first two races. Korsmo said the Jamestown runner used a different strategy on Friday.

"Today he didn't go out with me," Kormo said. ... It's not great running alone. It's always better to run with someone because of the competition. I don't want to give up on myself even if I'm running alone."