BHS girls, Williston boys afternoon winners

The Reichenberger household made a strong run at a clean sweep at Friday's afternoon session of the Bismarck Invitational cross country meet.
Scott Reichenberger, the Bismarck Demons girls coach, got first-place efforts from his varsity and junior varsity teams, who scored 43 and 22 points, respectively. His freshman daughter, Zoe, was Bismarck's No. 4 scorer in the varsity race, finishing 10th, and Neely, Reichenberger, a sophomore, won the junior varsity girls race with a 4-K time of 17:18.68.
The Bismarck girls outdistanced Williston 43-47 to claim first place in the varsity race.
Meghan Ford of Jamestown, a senior, ran away from the girls varsity pack, winning by 58 seconds with a 5-K time of 18:18.10. Hayley Ogle of Watford City finished second.
Likewise, Sean Korsmo of Bismarck turned the boys varsity race into a one-man affair, winning with a 5-K effort of 15:48.38. That gave the BHS senior a winning margin of 32 seconds over runner-up Ben Anteau of Jamestown.
Williston emerged the team champion in the boys race with 39 points, two points better than the Demons.
Coach Reichenberger said Bismarck's four-point margin on the Coyotes was a close-cut affair.
"It was really close. (The Coyotes) are better than us up front. ... Today was a good example of a team win. ... We have a nice group of girls working well together," he observed.
Bismarck's first girl into the chute was senior Jilee Golus, sixth in 20:44.04. Then her teammates flocked in on her heels. Taya Fettig was seventh in 20:47.17. Bayla Weigel, Zoe Reichenberger and Sophia Ness finished ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively to round out the BHS scoring.
Williston junior Eleni Lovgren entered the chute fourth in 19:38.00, followed by Sierra Watterud in fifth and Dru Zander in eighth. The final two Coyote scorers placed 14th and 16th in the 29-runner field.
Reichenberger said his team's greatest assets are good chemistry and a superb work ethic.
"We had six girls running, and they ran the way they had to run to win it," he noted. "We've just got to keep getting better each week."
Reichenberger said seniors Golus and Brooke Burgard, who finished 13th, are providing the leadership a young team needs. He pointed to his five counters: "A senior, an eighth-grader, and three ninth-graders were out top five."
Ford made her intentions clear at the outset. She was running about 70 yards in front at the 2-K mark and had a cushion of more than 100 yards after 4 kilometers. She said her 18:18 wasn't quite she had in mind, but was still encouraging for the second week of the season.
"I wanted to see how much I could win by today. ... My goal was to get under 18 (minutes), she observed.
Running far ahead of the field didn't aid enhance her run at 18 minutes.
"If I'd had other people pushing me I think I would have had a better time. Running alone with was me against myself, and that's mentally challenging," Ford said.
Korsmo, like Ford, ran the bulk of the 5-K race by himself. He had already built a 60-yard buffer at the 2K-mark and ended up bettering his performance in the first race of the year by six seconds.
"Last season I ran (a season's best) right around 15 and one-half minutes, so I'm not far off," he said by way of putting Friday's time in context.
He's confident he'll eclipse last year's time, given additional races.
"I've been training the year around, so I know I'm in shape for it," he said. "I'm about 30 seconds faster than where I was at this point last year."
Senior Ben Anteau of Jamestown has finished second in Korsmo's first two races. Korsmo said the Jamestown runner used a different strategy on Friday.
"Today he didn't go out with me," Kormo said. ... It's not great running alone. It's always better to run with someone because of the competition. I don't want to give up on myself even if I'm running alone."
"God gave me the strength and I got a season PR. That's always nice," he added.
Although happy with his personal win, Korsmo said he felt like he only got half the loaf when the Demons finished two points behind Williston in the team standings.
"I think it would have been an upset if we'd beaten them," he observed. "I'm happy with the way our team ran today. This is probably the best race we've had as a team in the last two or three years."
At the 4-kilometer mark, the Demons and Coyotes were tied at 40 points apiece, so Williston carved out its winning margin in the final kilometer.
"Now our strategy is to figure out how to finish the last half of the race," Korsmo said. "We've all got work to do, but we're looking good. God-willing our goal is to be a state contender."
EVENING SESSION
Reigning state boys cross country champion Century left little doubt about its supremacy, at least on Friday night, winning the four-team boys division by 20 points.
The Patriots posted a 22 to Dickinson's 42 by placing six runners in the top 11. Senior Mason Kindel set the pace for Century, traveling 5 kilometers in 16:12.11 for first place. Senior Ethan Bender of Century placed second in 16:22.71.
Behind third-place Brady Yoder of Dickinson came two more Patriots, junior Griffin House in fourth and senior Jacob Ersland in fifth. Senior Iver Phillips, Century's fifth counter, came in 10th. All nine of Century's runners placed among the top 18 in the 27-runner event.
The CHS girls placed three runners in the top 10 en route to their winning gally of 39.
Sophomore Acey Elkins of Mandan was first into the chute in the varsity girls race with a 5-K clocking of 19:55.78.
Century's first runner, junior Erin Palmer, finished second in 20:39.26. Patriot runners Emily Goldade and Makayla Anderson also reached the top 10, running fifth and seventh respectively.
Shalae Lindell and Kylie Wald, Century's final two counters, completed the course in 11th and 14th places, respectively.
Legacy claimed second place with 49 points. Jadyn Guidinger and Eva Selensky placed third and fourth, respectively for the Sabers. Completing the Legacy scoring were Aubree Melchoir, 12th, Emma Schlecht, 13th and Gracie Ahlgren, 17th.
