Baum, Ceglowski win Bismarck Marathon

The two waterlogged winners of Saturday’s Bismarck Marathon are polar opposites.

Men’s champion Peter Baum finished in well under three hours, while women’s champion Taryn Ceglowski finished in just over three hours.

Baum is well over six feet tall; Ceglowski just over five feet. It was the 36-year-old Baum’s 28th marathon in 24 states; it was 23-year-old Ceglowski’s first marathon.

The only thing they have in common is that they are Bismarck Marathon champions in their first time running the event.

Despite a steady rain that fell all along the 26.2-mile course, Baum turned in a blistering 2:48:48, four minutes better than the winning time posted by champion Dr. Nicholas Battista last year. Battista was sixth this year, coming in just behind women’s champion and former University of Mary middle distance runner Taryn Ceglowski’s 3:02.56.

Ceglowski now lives in Valley City where she helps the school’s runners as a volunteer coach. An 800-meter and mile runner for the Marauders, she never considered running a marathon until last summer.

“It’s a local race and I have a lot of friends and family here so I figured it’s a good place to start, and I love the community,” Ceglowski said. “Since I’m a retired collegiate athlete, I figured it would be good to try a marathon. It’s always been on my bucket list. I figured I’m still a little bit fit, I might as well ride it out.”

Ceglowski’s brother-in-law coached her through the 17 weeks of marathon preparation. And after weeks of training, she -- and all the runners -- woke up for Saturday’s 7:30 a.m. start to a steady rain that left several areas of standing water along the course.

Ceglowski finished in a drizzle but insisted the rain did nothing to slow her down.

“I’ve lived in the Dakotas for five or six years now and I’m used to the adverse weather,” the Salida, Colo., native said. “It didn’t bother me too much. I was actually faster than I thought I would be. I was happy with how I finished.”

Ceglowski said she dodged deep puddles early, then figured it was easier just to slog through on her way to qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

Mandan’s Chelsea Page finished second in the women’s division in 3:12:22, followed by Powers Lake’s Kasandra Feiring in 3:43:43 and Anoka, Minn., runner Holly Rozelle in 3:44.39.

Nearly one hour earlier, Baum coasted across the finish line, ending another run in his pursuit to run a marathon in all 50 states. North Dakota was No. 24.

The Green Bay, Wis., native and health care consultant, who now lives in Minneapolis, included Bismarck on a regular schedule that includes a marathon about every three months.

“It’s probably at the point of an addiction a long time ago,” said Baum, who ran his first marathon while in high school. “I’m doing one in each state.”

Baum averaged a 6:27 mile on his enjoyable stroll around Bismarck and Mandan and along the Missouri River.

“I really liked the course. I thought the bike trail was smooth and there’s good scenery along the river. I really enjoyed it,” Baum said. “You get a little hill and you get it right back.”

Baum said he finished within a minute of the time he had expected to run.

“It did rain hard at times, which was kind of a challenge,” Baum said. “And of course the humidity being higher.”

Baum talked to his coach before the race about changing strategies given the conditions and they agreed not to change anything.

“He said no adjustments, just run your race, nothing you can do,” Baum said.

Baum said his winning time was just a minute off his personal best of 2:47:22 last October in Charleston, S.C. “I had a good tailwind that day,” he said.

Noah Cowley of Bismarck was second in the men’s division in a time of 2:52.38. Lucas Kaczmarek turned in a 2:58.06 for third.

Bismarck runners won the half marathons. Ryan Fetch won the men’s division in 1:20:18 and April Lund claimed the women’s in 1:15:32.

The men’s 10K went to Tyler Woeste of Bismarck in 40:50 and the women’s went to Bismarck’s Jennifer Ritter in 42:05. Forrest Anciso of Minot was first in the men’s 5K in 18:19 and Sarah Peterson won the women’s 5K in 19:51.

Winners of the 5K walk were Mandan’s Craig Allan in 37:56 and Bismarck’s Denyle Swenson in 35:17.

The three-day event attracted 2,300 total participants from four countries (U.S., Canada, Guatemala and Norway) and 43 states.