Anderson one of four to receive from NDAPSSA

He was named 2012 national tennis coach of the year and a finalist two other times. LaDouceur was inducted into the North Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

Don Larson

The plan this spring for Don Larson was to coach the North Dakota State men’s track and field team like he has for the last 41 years. The hope was the season would culminate with another Summit League Outdoor Track and Field team title and then he was to share some news to his athletes: He’s retiring.

The news came earlier than expected.

One of the most successful coaches in school history in any sport called it a career in late March. The end came sooner and not as anybody would have wanted with spring sports being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah, would I like to do it forever?” Larson said. “But there comes a point and time. We have an amazing staff and the things they’re able to do for us. But there comes a time.”

Larson will leave with 11 Summit outdoor titles in the 12 years the Bison have been in the league including the last 10 in a row. In all, he won 58 conference championships that includes indoor track and field and cross country.

Jim Pettersen