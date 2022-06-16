World No. 6 bull rider to compete in Bismarck team event

Despite being ranked sixth in the world, PBR star Dalton Kasel still has to change diapers.

The 23-year-old Texan will be in Bismarck tonight for the PBR's first ever team series event, but was taking care of his 11-month-old daughter earlier in the week in Cisco.

"No different than anyone else, right?" Kasel said of helping take care of his little one. "It's fun. I enjoy being with my family."

Kasel, the 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year, has steadily climbed pro bull riding's top circuit. He already has nine career wins, including one in Bismarck last year, and is over $620,000 in career earnings.

There is no shortcut to success against the best bovine in the world. For Kasel, that means plenty of practice rides during the week, which is pretty convenient, considering he works at a ranch full of bucking bulls.

"I think I've matured in my riding and gotten more used to the bulls," Kasel said. "I think those are the main reasons I'm having more success."

Kasel has fond memories of Bismarck ... and Mandan. In his early days, he stayed at bull ace Chad Berger's house.

"I hadn't really done any (bull riding) until 2019. I ended up staying at Chad Berger's house. I went to all his rodeos and ended up getting on tour," Kasel said. "And now here I am."

Berger, the 12-time PRB Stock Contractor of the Year, hatched the idea for this weekend's team series.

Kasel, one of eight first-round picks in the draft which was held to fill the eight teams, is taking the same tact this weekend he would for any other event.

"I'm not approaching it any differently at all. Just stay on your bull," he said. "That's the name of the game."

That will not be easy with many of Berger's top beasts slated to compete.

"Chad works hard at having the best bulls in the world," Kasel said. "He's a legend. Anytime you get on one of his bulls, you know it's gonna be a tough ride because he has the best stock."

Kasel said last year's big show in Bismarck was one of the most memorable, and not just because he won the first night and placed second over the two-day event.

"It was awesome. The crowd as absolutely insane," he said. "I have never felt better support than we had over there in Bismarck."

Kasel was the first-round pick for the KC Outlaws, which also includes PBR stalwart Cole Melancon. The team was together this week to get ready for what's ahead.

"It was really good. We had time to get together and bond together as teammates, kind of like you would in any team sport," Kasel said. "I think this is going to be a great thing for PBR. I think the fans are going to love it. I'm excited to see how it plays out."

While the team format is new to PBR, camaraderie is strong between cowboys already.

"Some of my best friends are the people I get to see every weekend," Kasel said. "They all have the same drive and passion for the sport that I do."

