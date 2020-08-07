World No. 1 Leme wins $10K bounty at Bismarck Event Center

Jose Vitor Leme’s approach to bull riding is simple whether it’s riding for PBR world championship points or for a bounty.
Leme scored both Friday on the first night of the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Invitational Unleash the Beast event at the Bismarck Event Center.
The runaway leader in the PBR standings rode Sniper to a respectable 85.5 points, one of 10 qualified rides on Berger Bucking Bulls. Another Brazilian rider -- eighth-ranked Lucas Divino -- won the night with an 88.5, just ahead of second-place Rafael Henrique dos Santos, another Brazilian, who scored 88.25.
When the night ended, Leme got on the unridden bull Good Night Robicheaux and won the $10,000 bounty put up by stock contractor Chad Berger.
“Without a doubt, every bull I get on I try to ride them like it's my last bull,” Leme said. “They mean the same. The first bull was great because I got some points for the standings tonight and it put me in a good place for the weekend event.
“The second bull was great, because he bucked me off once already. To be the first guy to ride a bull like that means a lot."
Good Night Robicheaux had bucked off all 35 riders before Friday.
“Bulls like that it’s hard to make a plan,” Leme said. “They never do the same thing back to back. Every trip is different.”
Leme hopes to get on two more bulls tonight. The same 35 riders will go again with the top 10 on two rides advancing to the short-go. The 10 posting scores on opening night have a leg up.
Cannon Cravens cracked the top four. The 20-year-old Porum, Okla., cowboy remembers his 88-point ride on Red Bones clearly. Then everything gets a little blurry.
As soon as Craven reached eight seconds, he was launched into the air and had to crawl to the side of the arena.
“I was just trying to find a way to get out or it could be way worse,” Craven said. “I really don’t remember the dismount. My head’s still a little blurry.”
Craven’s scouting report on the Berger bull paid off.
“One of my buddies rode him a couple months ago and he told me exactly what he was going to do. He was right and it worked out.”
Craven’s score gave him the early lead.
Divino topped them all on Safety Meeting, a tight spinner.
“Without a doubt that was the bull I always want to draw because he fits my riding style and I worked for it,” Divino said. “Thank God it worked out the way I expected.”
Cravens, meanwhile, was just happy to cover.
“It ain’t been my year so far,” Cravens said. “It just takes one good bull like that to get the ball rolling again.”
The good bulls will buck out tonight, guaranteed. For the first time ever in a PBR event, one contractor -- nine-time contractor of the year Chad Berger of Mandan -- is supplying all of the bulls.
Two-time world champion J.B. Mauney didn’t fare as well in his return to competition after a nine-month layoff. His was on Sky Harbor for just over five seconds but was awarded a reride. His second ride of the night, this one on Sitting Bull, lasted 2.75 seconds.
Also scoring on Friday were Colten Jesse 87.25, Ezekiel Mitchell 87, Cole Melancon 85.5, Joao Henrique Lucas 85, Joao Ricardo Vieira 84.25 and Juno Patrik Souza 82.75.
At stake tonight is more than $118,000 in prize money and all-important world championship points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!