World No. 1 Leme wins $10K bounty at Bismarck Event Center

Leme hopes to get on two more bulls tonight. The same 35 riders will go again with the top 10 on two rides advancing to the short-go. The 10 posting scores on opening night have a leg up.

Cannon Cravens cracked the top four. The 20-year-old Porum, Okla., cowboy remembers his 88-point ride on Red Bones clearly. Then everything gets a little blurry.

As soon as Craven reached eight seconds, he was launched into the air and had to crawl to the side of the arena.

“I was just trying to find a way to get out or it could be way worse,” Craven said. “I really don’t remember the dismount. My head’s still a little blurry.”

Craven’s scouting report on the Berger bull paid off.

“One of my buddies rode him a couple months ago and he told me exactly what he was going to do. He was right and it worked out.”

Craven’s score gave him the early lead.

Divino topped them all on Safety Meeting, a tight spinner.

“Without a doubt that was the bull I always want to draw because he fits my riding style and I worked for it,” Divino said. “Thank God it worked out the way I expected.”