Virus has taken a toll on rodeos

Virus has taken a toll on rodeos

070520-spt-saddle-bronc

Johnny Espeland, of Tygh Valley, Ore., scores a 76 in the saddle bronc event at Saturday night's performance of the Mandan Rodeo.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

 Cowboy Christmas?

 This year the week of Independence Day is anything but that.

 Rodeos by the score have fallen victim to the coronavirus outbreak that has plagued all walks of life. As a result, rodeo contestants were straining to make up for lost time at events on or around July 4.

 "Everybody is losing money because of the COVID-19," said tie-down roper Jake Pratt as he prepared to compete in the July 4 performance of the Mandan PRCA Rodeo at Centennial Park.

 Normally, Pratt and his family are on the go most of the year running to rodeos here, there and everywhere. This year, by contrast, has been really quiet.

 "I'd probably been to 10 rodeos before this week," Pratt estimated. "Usually we'd probably have been at 35 or 40 rodeos this year."

 Pratt has gone all-out during the Independence Day rodeo run. Mandan was his seventh rodeo on a junket that began June 30 at Oakley, Utah. Since then he and his family have made stops in Prescott, Ariz.; Cody, Wyo.; Belle Fourche, S.D.; Mobridge, S.D., and Killdeer. Following Saturday's stop at Mandan, they were headed for Bigfork, Mont., the final stop on their tour of middle America.

 At Mandan, Pratt needed to surpass a 7.3-second effort by Marty Yates of Stephenville, Texas, to have a shot at top money. Four competitors had secured their calf in under 8 seconds through Friday's performance.

 The Pratt entourage consists of Jake, his wife, Rainy, two boys, six and four years of age, and a horse. They tour with an Elite horse trailer towed by a Ford pickup.

 Pratt, 32, has been hard at it on the rodeo circuit since 2010. He said the travel gets tougher with age, but said the big-time mileage is still manageable.

 "It gets harder on your body," he said.

 "This week didn't go the way we planned ... so we'll go home and regroup," he added.

 Home is Stephenville, Texas.

 Growing up, in Ellensburg, Wash., the slender, 6-foot-4 Pratt competed in wrestling and football, but rodeo was by far his main interest. He quickly focused on roping.

 "Shoot, I don't know," he said as he pondered what drew him to roping. "It was probably who I was surrounded by. When I was younger the people around me were roping calves. So that's what I did, and I grew to love it."

 In college at the University of Wyoming in Laramie and Southeast Oklahoma State, Pratt continued with his roping career.

 Since he's focused on rodeo as a lifestyle, the 2018 season stands out.

 "I made the finals (National Finals Rodeo) and placed in seven of 10 rounds that year. That was a good year. I won almost $180,000. ... I was ninth in the world," he said. "I'd like to see a lot more of those years."

 "I can't say the same about this year," he added.

  Pratt said running around the country to rodeos is a massive undertaking, both physically and financially. The current eight-rodeo undertaking has a hefty price tag.

 "It will take four to five grand (in winnings) just to break even," he observed. 

 Pratt said he made money at Prescott and is awaiting the final results from Killdeer.

  When a cowboy qualifies for the NFR, rodeo becomes almost a 12-month-a-year undertaking. Otherwise, November and December are open before the cycle begins again.

  Pratt said the life of a rodeo vagabond has kept him in the black for a decade.

 "I've paid my bills, for sure. When you make the National Finals you can make a lot of money," he noted. "Otherwise it's just a wage and you get by."

 "This is something you have to love to do, because you spend a lot of money and you're gone a lot," he said.

MANDAN PRCA RODEO

(Through Friday's Performance)

Bareback

Cumulative: 1. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 87.5. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 86. 3. (split) Orin Larsen, Gering, Neb., and Mason Clements, Draper, Utah, 85.5. 5. Lane McGehee, Victoria, Texas 84.

Thursday: 1. Orin Larsen 85.5. 2. Lane McGehee 84. 3. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 83. 4. (split) Jayce Roper, Hempstead, Texas, and Ty Breuer, Mandan 82.5.

Friday: 1. Caleb Bennett 87.5. 2. Tim O'Connell 86. 3. Mason Clements 85.5. 4. Jacob Lees, Caldwell, Idaho, 83.5. 5. Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Ala., 81.0.

Steer Wrestling

Cumulative: 1. Bridger Anderson, Carrington, 4.0. 2. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 4.1. 3. Tyler Pearson,Louisville, Miss., 4.3. 4. (split), Tyke Kipp, Lordsburg, N.M., and Jule Hazen, Ashland, Kan., 4.5.

Thursday: 1. Bridger Anderson 4.0. 2. Tanner Brunner 4.1. 3. Tyler Pearson 4.3. 4. Jule Hazen 4.5. 5. (split) J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn.,  and Richard Coats, Hastings, Neb., 4.6.

Friday: 1. Tyke Kipp 4.5. 2. (split) Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, and Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, 4.8. 4. Maverick Harper, Iowa, La., 5.0. 5. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 4.9. 

Tie-down Roping

Cumulative: 1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 7.3. 2. (split) Shane Hanchey, Sulpher, La., and Kincade Cullen Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 7.5. 4. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas, 7.8. 5. Ben Robinson, Red Deer County, Alberta, 8.0.

Thursday: 1. Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 8.9. 2. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., 9.1. 3. Cody Craig, Wendell, Idaho, 9.4. 4. Luke Madsen, Marshalltown, Iowa, 9.5. 5. Rance Johnson, Cheyenne, Wyo., 10.3.

Friday: 1. Marty Yates 7.3. 2. Bo Pickett, Caldwell, Idaho, 8.4. 3. Colt Carter, Dekalb, Texas, 9.0.

Saddle Bronc

Cumulative: 1. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 87. 2. Jake Finlay, Goondwindi, Australia, 86.5. 3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 86. 4. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo., 85.5. 5. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia, 85.0.

Thursday: 1. Zeke Thurston 87. 2. Jake Finlay 86.5. 3. Chet Johnson 85.5. 4. Jake Watson 85. 5. Jacob Lewis, Stephenville, Texas, 84.5.

Friday: 1. Cody DeMoss 86. 2. Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 84.5. 3. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D., 84.0. 4. Logan James Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 83. 5. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 80.0

Team Roping

Cumulative: 1. Tyler Wade-Billie Jack Saebens, Terrell, Texas-Nowata, Okla., 4.2. 2. Jaguar Terrill-Tyler Whitlow, Blackfoot Idaho-Kimberly, Idaho, 4.4. 3. (split) Pedro Egurrola-Trevor Nowlin, Florence, Ariz.-Casa Grande, Ariz.; Erich Rogers-Paden Bray, Round Rock, Ariz.-Stephenville-Texas, and Garrett Rogers-Jake Minor, Baker City, Ore.-Ellensburg, Wash., 4.7.

Thursday: 1. (split) Erich Rogers-Paden Bray and Garrett Rogers-Jake Minor 4.7. 3. Doyle Thomas Hoskins-Monty Joe Petska, Prunedale, Calif.-Turlock, Calif., 4.9. 4. Jake Cooper-Caleb Anderson, Monument, N.M.-Mocksville, N.C., 5.0. 5. (split) Cooper White-Tucker White, Hershey, Neb., and Coy Rahlmann-Ryan Von Ahn, Ellsinore, Mo.-Palmyra, Mo., 5.1.

Friday: 1. Tyler Wade-Billie Jack Saebens 4.2. 2. Jaguar Terrill-Tyler Whitlow 4.4. 3. Pedro Egurrola-Trevor Nowlin 4.7. 4. Jason Stewart-Phoenix Everano, Pendleton, Ore., 5.2. 

Bull Riding

Cumulative: 1. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho, 88.0. 2. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, 87.5. 3. Foster McCraw, Navasota, Texas, 87. 4. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo., 85.5. 5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 84.0.

Thursday: 1. Brady Portenier 88. 2. Riker Carter 87.5. 3. Foster McCraw 87.0. 4. (split) Roscoe Jarboe and Connor Murnion, Jordan, Mont., 84.

Friday: 1.Ty Wallace 85.5. 2. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La., 83.5. 3. Brody Yeary, Morgan Mill, Texas, 77.0.

Barrel Racing

Cumulative: 1. Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 15.44. 2. Kristi Steffes, Vale, S.D., 15.71. 3. Austyn Tobey, Bemidji, Minn., 15.88. 4. Danyelle Hovland, Maiden Rock, Wis., 16.08. 5. Lynette Clyde, Heber, Utah, 16.10.

Thursday: 1. Kristi Steffes 15.71. 2. Lakota Bird, Nanton, Alberta, 16.30. 3. Kristen Zancanella, Aurora, S.D., 16.32. 4. Heather Crowley, Poplar, Mont., 16.51. 5. Bailey Goelema, South Heart, 16.62.

Friday: 1.Dona Kay rule 15.44. 2. Austyn Tobey 15.88. 3. Danyelle Hovland 16.08. 4. Lynette Clyde 16.10. 5. Haley Brown, Ponca, Neb., 16.17.

