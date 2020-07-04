Virus has taken a toll on rodeos

The Pratt entourage consists of Jake, his wife, Rainy, two boys, six and four years of age, and a horse. They tour with an Elite horse trailer towed by a Ford pickup.

Pratt, 32, has been hard at it on the rodeo circuit since 2010. He said the travel gets tougher with age, but said the big-time mileage is still manageable.

"It gets harder on your body," he said.

"This week didn't go the way we planned ... so we'll go home and regroup," he added.

Home is Stephenville, Texas.

Growing up, in Ellensburg, Wash., the slender, 6-foot-4 Pratt competed in wrestling and football, but rodeo was by far his main interest. He quickly focused on roping.

"Shoot, I don't know," he said as he pondered what drew him to roping. "It was probably who I was surrounded by. When I was younger the people around me were roping calves. So that's what I did, and I grew to love it."

In college at the University of Wyoming in Laramie and Southeast Oklahoma State, Pratt continued with his roping career.

Since he's focused on rodeo as a lifestyle, the 2018 season stands out.