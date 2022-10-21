Veteran Hardwick turns in strong bareback ride at Bucking Battle

Seven years is a long time to keep getting beat up night in and night out by bareback horses. Why would a 33-year-old cowboy do that?

Because Seth Lee Hardwick has had a taste, but only a taste, of the National Finals Rodeo. That was way back in 2015 but that’s all it took to keep the Ranchester, Wyo., cowboy traveling the pro rodeo circuit.

On Friday, Hardwick set the pace in bareback with a score of 85.5 at the Bucking Battle of Bismarck at the Event Center. That score withstood challenges from several high-profile NFR regulars, including Tanner Aus, who’s ninth in the NFR and posted an 84.5, and three-time NFR qualifier Wyatt Denny, who had an 84.

All told, seven riders came in at 81 or better. And, as Hardwick said, there’s still one day remaining.

“It’s always a good start but there are a lot of guys and a lot of good horses left. Hopefully it hangs in there,” Hardwick said. “It’s always good to leave leading.”

Hardwick drove into Bismarck from the NILES Rodeo in Billings, Mont., where he stood second when he left. He’s not sure where he’s at now.

“Hopefully that holds up,” he said.

If his score holds up here, he’ll pocket more than $4,950 to go with whatever he earns in Montana. Then he’s got a couple months off to think about his hot start and put 2022 behind him.

A nagging elbow injury cut his season short and he placed 28th in the world standings with $45,195. The top 15 qualify for the NFR.

Back in 2015, Hardwick made his only trip to the NFR in Las Vegas count when he placed in seven rounds to move from 12th to third in the world standings with more than $226,800 in earnings. In 12 years on the PRCA circuit, Hardwick has won $619,000 in his career but he hasn’t been back to the finals.

“It’s been a few years,” Hardwick said. “Some injuries, some just got close but didn’t do what I needed to do to get back.”

At 33, Hardwick might be considered old to some, but don’t tell him that.

“There are a few older than me yet, so I’m not the oldest,” Hardwick said. “I’m nearing veteran status, let’s say that. I’m running out of time.”

By the time Hardwick gets home, he may or not be off to a great start to 2023.

“That’s rodeo though,” Hardwick said. “It’s a roller coaster, sometimes it’s great and sometimes it sucks and sometimes it’s in between.”

In saddle bronc, Ben Andersen of Eckville, Alberta, and Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alberta, share the lead with 84-point rides. Hay holds the PRCA record for the highest-scored bareback ride with a 95.5.

Chance Masters of Leon, Iowa, was third with an 83.

Koby Jacobson of North Platte, Neb., took the first-day lead in bull riding with an 87 on Ponotoc. Coy Thorson of Fergus Falls, Minn., sits second with an 83.5.

Badlands Circuit Finals and defending Bucking Battle champion Chance Schott was bested by the bull Once Bitten.

The event concludes tonight with an all-new lineup that will include Melstone, Mont., bronc rider Sage Newman, who will go into the NFR in December leading the world standings.