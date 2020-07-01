Steer wrestler Anderson climbing the rankings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bridger Anderson’s life in rodeo started when he was a baby, following his rodeoing parents around the state before he could walk.

“When I was three, we were watching the National Finals (Rodeo) and my mom asked me what I wanted to do when I got older,” Anderson recalled. “I said I wanted to be a paleontologist during the day and a steer wrestler at night. I have no idea why I picked steer wrestling because none of my family had ever steer wrestled.”

He’s nailed one down solid.

The Carrington High School graduate and senior-to-be at Northwest Oklahoma State is currently ninth in steer wrestling in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He’s come a long way since his chute dogging (steer wrestling without a horse) as a kid and training runs with Tyler and Jackie Schau in Almont.

He’s the reigning college bulldogging national champion, placing that trophy on the shelf beside the North Dakota state Class B 170-pound wrestling championship and two North Dakota High School Rodeo steer wrestling state titles.

Anderson goes into the Fourth of July -- “Cowboy Christmas” for all the money that’s up for grabs over the holiday week with $26,218 in earnings during the truncated COVID-19 season.