Smooth Operator to make final North Dakota appearance in Mandan July 4

But the talk of the rodeo will be the legendary Berger bull Smooth Operator, the two-time PBR world champion, and at 11 years old became the oldest bull to win consecutive titles. Smooth Operator will go out during the July 4 performance.

Ten-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger of Mandan typically saves Smooth Operator for PBR events but felt like Mandan Rodeo Days was the perfect time to start winding him down.

“He’s already older than 99% of the bulls bucking today,” Berger said. “They usually don’t last that long. It’s time that he goes out and makes me some more Smooth Operators.”

Smooth Operator has not been ridden in two appearances at the Mandan rodeo. The bull has a career buckoff percentage of 89%.

Berger said the bull will probably buck only a handful of times this summer, including select PBR events, before handing the reins over to bulls like I’m Busted and Drago.

“They’re bucking bull of the year material because they’re coming into their prime,” Berger said.