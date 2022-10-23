Shadbolt stays sharp claims saddle bronc win at Bucking Battle

Some cowboys consider the time between early October’s Cow Palace Rodeo in San Francisco -- the last event used each year to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo -- and the Finals themselves in December the offseason.

Bareback rider Garrett Shadbolt isn’t one of those guys. The Merriman, Neb., cowboy is attacking each ride between now and December like there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line. That’s because there is that kind of money up for grabs at the NFR.

Shadbolt was surprised that he worked Private Eyes to an 88.5 Saturday night to take home top honors in bareback at the Bucking Battle of Bismarck at the Event Center. Shadbolt was the only cowboy to take the outright lead on the last night of the two-night event. He pocketed $6,429.60 that goes toward his 2023 standings, but more importantly, he maintained his edge, something he said he needed after missing all of August with a concussion.

“What was unusual was that I knew nothing about the horse, except they hadn’t marked that horse with very many points and I didn’t have a big expectation of winning this thing,” Shadbolt said. “I kind of just wanted to get on a bucking horse.”

Shadbolt’s ride vaulted him past first-day leader Seth Hardwick of Ranchester, Wyo., who scored an 85.5 on Friday. Hardwick pocketed $4,929.36 for his ride on Sippin’ Firewater.

“He hit it really hard that first jump,” Shadbolt shared. “He wanted to have me on my rigging but I had enough spurring that kept him short and after that it was just all fun.

“I’m glad to be out here winning money, but I just want to get on some bucking horses before the NFR. I’ve been getting on three a week all year. I don’t want to go cold for two months before the NFR.”

Missing all of August took a big bite out of Shadbolt’s PRCA ranking, and he just slipped into the NFR with the 15th and last qualifying spot. He goes to Las Vegas for his second NFR with $103,949. Bismarck was one of three rodeos on his schedule prior to the NFR Dec. 1-10.

“That’s enough rodeos to keep me sharp but give me enough to increase my strength,” Shadbolt said.

Mandan cowboy Ty Breuer, who has qualified for his sixth NFR, was fourth on Saturday with a 77 but did not finish in the money. Breuer is headed to the NFR in 14th place with $104,194.

Miles City, Mont., saddle bronc rider Houston Brown scored an 84 on Ragin’ Lunatic to cause a three-way tie atop the leaderboard. Brown ended up sharing the top spot with Canadian cowboys Logan Hay and Ben T. Andersen, both of whom posted 84 on Friday. Each of the three took home $5,351.73. Chance Murnion of Leon, Iowa, was a half-point off the lead and won $2,522.96.

Only two bull rides were scored on Saturday, leaving Koby Jacobson of North Platte, Neb., to take home $6,708.94. Jacobson had an 87 on Ponotoc.

Koby Radley of Montpelier, La., posted Saturday’s top score of 82.5. The only other ride was a 70 by Hayden Harris of Hulbert, Okla.