Repeat customer Fanning back for Mandan rodeo

Repeat customers are becoming more and more common among the competitors at the Mandan Rodeo Days as the event continues to draw attention as one of the premier Fourth of July rodeo events in the U.S.

Saddle bronc rider Rhett Fanning of Martin, S.D., is among that group.

"The purse here is really good, and Dakota always has a good set of horses for us," Fanning said. "Every time I come here, I seem to draw pretty good, so I'm pretty happy about that. This is my third or fourth time, and it always goes good.

"I love coming to Mandan, it's always one of my favorite ones."

Fanning wasn't expecting to get into bronc riding when he first tried it out, but it's become a big part of his life.

"I don't know how I got into it, I just tried it one day and I liked it," Fanning said. "It's grown from there. I got my school paid for through everything, and it's just a lot of fun."

As the rodeo season heats up heading into the Fourth of July holiday, Fanning has stayed busy before making his way to Mandan.

"We were in Belle Fourche last night," Fanning said. "We do Mandan, Killdeer (today), Mobridge on Monday, take a few days off then go to Wolf Point, then Ellendale, then Wall (S.D.), then Steele."

Fanning returns to Dacotah Speedway having yet to have a performance that breaks into the money-making group.

When the competition is as fierce as it is in Mandan, you need to have the ride of your life.

"Two judges out there can award up to 50 points, 25 to the cowboy, 25 to the horse," Fanning said. "Eighty is usually a good score, but here it probably won't win you any money. Last year, 89 or something won it. This is a super good rodeo."

Preparing for a rodeo these days isn't terribly different from other sports in the modern day.

Fanning goes back over his past performances, looking for areas he can improve on.

"Just like anything else, any other sport, you go back and watch film and pick yourself apart, see what you could have done better," Fanning said. "We're always watching film."

Where rodeo performances vary a little (or a lot) is where the horses come in. As a horse's performance makes up half the points assigned to the cowboy, getting a good horse is critical.

But while the horse is important, Fanning talks about why he doesn't like to look into past performances of a horse before he rides it.

"Different things (make horses tougher)," Fanning said. "Some guys are different, they like to do research, but I don't really look it into it much. When you do a lot of research, you can set traps for yourself about what a horse might do.

"Horses are just like people, they have good days and bad days, and you never know what they're going to do."

This time around, Fanning was assigned to a semi-familiar horse.

"(I drew) Hard Hat of Harper & Morgan (Rodeo Co.)," Fanning said. "I've seen him a few times, and he seems pretty nice, pretty good to get on."

Fanning went down the list of things he does to try and have his best ride every time out.

"I just trust in myself, let my subconscious take over," Fanning said. "I try not to think about it, I just go out and do my job."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.