Nebraska's Hurlburt takes the money and runs

In a sport where big money and some money is determined by tenths or hundredths of a second, Austin Hurlburt made some money in three different events to make himself the biggest winner at the PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Norfolk, Neb., cowboy earned a paycheck in all three timed events but did not win a single one to pocket $3,158.48 on the weekend. Meanwhile, the top earner in a single event was Fergus Falls, Minn., bull rider Coy Thorson, who took home $1,992.17 for his 81-point ride aboard Heartbreaker on Saturday. Thorson was a late replacement for another rider who turned out.

“I’m still in college so I don’t get to go to as many pro rodeos as I want to, so when I come to these I just try to do my job and get in the money,” Hurlburt said. “I came from Laramie (Wyoming) and its 10 hours back home and fuel is not cheap these days. My time in bulldogging was good. My time in team roping was pretty good. My time in the calf roping could have been a little faster but … I’ll just take the money and run.”

Hurlburt began his night with a 9.9-second run in tie-down roping. That was good enough for third place and $839.42. First place went to Trey Young of Dupree, S.D., who turned in an 8.3 and won $1,281.22.

He followed that with a 4.7 that was second place in steer wrestling and was good for $1,009.56.

“If calf roping, I knew I had a good calf. The times were up there a little bit so I knew I didn’t have to be too fast to get in the money,” Hurlburt said.

Another Laramie cowboy, Ty Everson, won the event and $1,219.88 with a 4.5.

Is a 4.5 good?

“It depends on where you’re at,” Everson said. “It’s kind of just an average run at most rodeos. At 3.5 you start getting real fast, a 4.0 is pretty fast. I was pretty happy with it.”

Finally, Hurlburt teamed up with Jason Schnoor of Chambers, Neb., to take home second place in team roping with 5.7-second run. Jace Johnson of New Town and Jake Beard of Menoken turned in a 4.6 to each take home $1,582.31.

For their efforts, Hurlburt and Schnoor won $1,309.50.

“I normally don’t team rope but me and a bunch of buddies from college decided we’re going to go on a little run,” Hurlburt said. “(Schnoor) put one on his head and I knew I only had one shot or he’s going to be gone.”

The women’s barrel racing title wasn’t determined until late in the last performance. Kara Kreder of Bluff Dale, Texas, turned in a 12.73 to edge Jessica Routier of Buffalo S.D., who had. 12.76. Kreder took home $1,164.66.

Only one of three roughstock events was won on Saturday when Thorson posted an 81 to overtake Friday leader Elijah Mora’s 80. Thorson and third-place Dalton Praus of Dickinson (79.5) were the only two qualified rides on Saturday.

Ty Owens’ 80 from Friday set the standard in bareback. That stood up to earn the Helena, Mont., cowboy $1,588.22, but he got a challenge from Victor, Idaho’s Coop Cooke, who took second with a 79.5.

“I got on a great horse. I knew he was going to be strong, so I had to get a good mark out. I just had to keep throwing my feet to stay in time with him. He did what I thought he would do,” Cooke said.

Saddle bronc was a two-cowboy race until Traylin Martin of Faith, S.D., joined the logjam at the top with a 79 on Capone late in the final round.

“I’ve been waiting for that matchup all week,” Martin said. “I seen it on Procomm and almost peed my pants. That’s a dreamboat right there. I had a good mark out and just went on with her and had some fun.”

Martin and Liam Pauley of Miles City, Mont., each scored 79 to split first place with Friday leader Kash Deal. All three cowboys took home $1,452.61.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0