More than 1,300 miles in four days; that's rodeo

As steer wrestler Tate Petrak awaited the start of the Bismarck PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Event Center on Friday, he had a cowboy hat perched on his head.
But, in effect, he's wearing two hats this weekend.
Petrak, who hails from Martin, S.D., attends Chadron State University in Nebraska where he's a member of the rodeo team. So he competed in a college rodeo at Gillette, Wyo., on Thursday, buzzed up to Bismarck for Friday's pro rodeo performance and will compete at Gillette again today.
By the time he returns to Chadron, he'll have run up close to 1,300 road miles on the Chadron-Gillette-Bismarck loop.
To make all that travel worthwhile, he'd like to pick up a little cash in Bismarck. He competed in Bismarck last year and came up empty.
"No good. My steer came out of the chute and stopped," he recalled.
Petrak, 22, comes by rodeo naturally. He grew up on a ranch outside Martin, which is located just north of the Nebraska border in southwestern South Dakota.
"I've been (competing in rodeos) since I was about 10 years old. We've got a pretty good-sized ranch -- about 600 head of cattle and cropland, so when I'm not rodeoing I'm at home working or going to college," he said.
When he arrived at Chadron State, his goal was to play in the defensive backfield for the Eagles football team.
"I didn't have rodeo on my mind, but after a semester I decided rodeo was a better fit. I'm a lot happier now than if I'd played football. I've learned a lot and come a long way," he said in retrospect.
Petrak said the decision to attend Chadron wasn't influenced by athletics as much as academics.
"Chadron offers agribusiness," he noted.
Petrak said the last year had been difficult as far as honing his rodeo skills. Last spring Chadron State was able to compete in only half the allowable 10 rodeos due to coronavirus-related cancellations. Then, last summer Petrak broke a bone in his right hand in a ranch accident.
"(Bismarck) will only be my fourth pro rodeo. ... I was in a cast for six weeks last summer and that was during the Fourth of July rodeo run. ... In a normal summer there would be 15 or 20 rodeos," he said.
Last summer, of course, was far from normal. Coronavirus-related cancellations cut a wide swath through the rodeo season.
In addition, Petrak said the level of competition was elevated because the lion's share of the rodeos that were run were on the Northern Plains.
"Last year it was tough to make money up here because all the people from the South came up here to compete. There weren't any rodeos happening in the South. North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska were the best states at keeping rodeos going," he observed.
"You'd have 155 people walking away with no money."
Petrak said there's a good chance that will change in the coming months.
"This year we'll pick up more rodeos that weren't able to happen last year. And more rodeos are happening down south, so they won't have to come up here to compete," he said.
When it comes to pro rodeos, Petrak said he stays within the Badlands Circuit, which encompasses the Dakotas and Nebraska. In pro events he's a steer wrestler. In college rodeos he also competes in team roping and calf roping.
"When I got old enough to do steer wrestling I fell in love with it," he said. "Roping is kind of secondary, but I like roping, too."
Petrak isn't dependent on rodeos for income, but it's his goal to make that day arrive.
"I'm just getting started. I want to get better and reach a level where I can generate more income out of it," he said.
The Bismarck rodeo has a separate field of competitors scheduled each day. Results from the two performances will be compared with the payouts taking place after tonight's event, which starts at 7:30.
An annual event for well over a decade, this year's Bismarck PRCA rodeo has over 250 competitors registered in team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding, bareback riding, calf roping and steer wrestling.
NOTES: Friday's performance had a distinctly South Dakota flavor. More than one-third of the entrants scheduled to compete (36 of 93) call South Dakota home. ... Trailing South Dakota were North Dakota (13 entrants), Montana (11), Idaho (7) and Nebraska (7). ... Canada and Australia were represented by one competitor each. ... The breakdown: Team roping, 11 teams; saddle bronc, 17; barrel racing, 12; bull riding, 20; bareback, 5; calf roping, 10, and steer wrestling, 10.