More than 1,300 miles in four days; that's rodeo

"Last year it was tough to make money up here because all the people from the South came up here to compete. There weren't any rodeos happening in the South. North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska were the best states at keeping rodeos going," he observed.

"You'd have 155 people walking away with no money."

Petrak said there's a good chance that will change in the coming months.

"This year we'll pick up more rodeos that weren't able to happen last year. And more rodeos are happening down south, so they won't have to come up here to compete," he said.

When it comes to pro rodeos, Petrak said he stays within the Badlands Circuit, which encompasses the Dakotas and Nebraska. In pro events he's a steer wrestler. In college rodeos he also competes in team roping and calf roping.

"When I got old enough to do steer wrestling I fell in love with it," he said. "Roping is kind of secondary, but I like roping, too."

Petrak isn't dependent on rodeos for income, but it's his goal to make that day arrive.

"I'm just getting started. I want to get better and reach a level where I can generate more income out of it," he said.