Montana cowboy makes most of first pro rodeo

Bareback rider Ty Owens of Helena, Mont., won’t soon forget his first professional rodeo after taking the first-day lead on Friday at the PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Bismarck Event Center.

The 18-year-old Owens concluded the bareback event with an 81 on Mosbrucker Rodeo’s Kaluha to overtake his cousin and traveling partner Kaleb Norstrom. The fellow Montana cowboy scored a 75 on Little Sister.

The Bismarck rodeo was the first that Owens has been eligible to compete in as a professional. He made the most of it, also hopping on a bull later in the evening but getting a no score. He was still happy with the night.

“It felt good,” Owens said. “It’s my first pro rodeo and it felt good to get my feet wet."

Owens was in control in bareback the whole eight seconds and it may have paid off.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I was pretty nervous coming in. I knew I drew a good horse. I knew they won the past few rodeos they went out on that. He was a good one.”

Owens has ridden bulls longer than he has barebacks and he’ll be doing both when he returns to high school rodeo for his final season this spring.

Owens doesn’t have any other rodeos lined up, but when he gets home, he plans to book “10 at a time.” If his score holds up, the recent high school graduate will pocket more than $1,000 for eight seconds of work, if you don’t figure in homework.

“We find out the draw about a week and a half before, then you can ask other guys you rodeo with that have been on and figure out how it is before you get on,” he said.

Owens said the nerves he felt were about riding.

“I expect a lot of myself and I was just nervous about failing,” he said.

Owens’ ride was the third completed ride of the night. Whitten Hoover of Springview, Neb., scored a 60 and earned a re-ride but limped out of the arena. Another Montana cowboy, 18-year-old Montana High School Rodeo Association bareback leader Sam Peterson, wound up in the dirt, courtesy of Shooting Star.

“He was just kinda dirty. Not your typical bucking horse,” Peterson said. “Not a jump and kick. It caught you off guard.”

Saddle bronc literally was a Kash Deal, as the Faith, S.D., cowboy scored a 78 despite the horse Dancing Bear stumbling out of the chute.

“She just stumbled a little bit I guess,” Deal said. “It lets a guy catch up. It was just a little bobble in there. If they stumble to their knees, it’s supposed to be a re-ride, but she just kept going.”

Deal was awarded a re-ride but chose to keep his score. His ride in the second section overtook Billings’ Cree Minkoff who turned in a 74 in the first section.

Elijah Mora, who entered the night 30th in the PRCA in bull riding, set the number to beat with an 80.

Jace Johnson of New Town and Jake Beard of Menoken turned in the best time in team roping with a 4.6, while Tanner McIlnerney of Alzada, Mont. had a 10.9 in tie-down roping. Colten Herbert of Watford City and Wynn Schaack of Wall, S.D. share the lead in steer wrestling with a 5.0

In barrel racing, Brandee Wardell posted a 12.95 to take the early lead. Timed event slack will be held this morning with a final full performance scheduled for tonight.

Friday night’s performance went deep into the night following a tribute to several recently deceased rodeo figures, including longtime rodeo figure, event promoter and stock contractor Jim Mosbrucker.

A heart attack in August took the life of the 77-year-old Mosbrucker. But the show went on as usual this weekend under the direction of Jim’s sons, Wally and Marty.

