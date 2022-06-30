Mandan Rodeo Days ups purses to attract top talent

The Mandan Rodeo Days rodeo has been a fixture for 143 years. That doesn’t mean things haven’t changed in nearly a century and a half, just that things are … different.

This year’s rodeo opens with slack competition today at 8 a.m. Nightly performances are planned Saturday, Sunday and Monday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. In between, hundreds of athletes celebrate Cowboy Christmas hoping to win a share of the $120,000 purse – the largest ever for the longstanding rodeo.

And this year, their competing in the temporary arena set up along the front stretch of Dacotah Speedway in Mandan for the final time. Beginning next year, the rodeo’s new home will be the $2.8 million Dale Pahlke Arena just north of the current grandstands. The old arena is going out with a roughstock bang, with more than two dozen top-20 PRCA riders scheduled to ride.

Rodeo committee member Darryl Howard said the additional $20,000 at stake in saddle bronc, bareback and bull riding is making a difference in the caliber of talent that rolls through Mandan.

“It will really bring the wolves of the (rodeo) world to Mandan,” Howard said. “When we have the quality of bucking horses we have, and bucking horse riders, it makes all the difference in the world for filling the stands. It makes it an easier job.”

Last year the rodeo committee contributed $14,000 per roughstock event and $7,000 for timed events like tie-down, team and breakaway roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing. That is going up to $10,000 this year.

Three-time world champion bareback rider Tim O’Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, said the larger purse definitely adds to rodeo’s allure. Fifteen of the top PRCA bareback riders in the world will ride in Mandan over the three days.

“When a rodeo adds $20,000, sometimes they’ll get enough entries that it pays out $10,000. A guy can win $40,000 over four days, and that’s huge,” O’Connell added. “What’s really nice about Mandan, is that it’s not off in the middle of nowhere.”

Two of the biggest PRCA rodeos over the Fourth are St. Paul, Oregon, and Ponoka, Alberta.

“Those rodeos are on the west coast and in Canada, and everything else (Mandan, Cody, Wyo., Belle Fourche, S.D. and Kadoka, S.D., Livingston, Mont., and Red Lodge, Mont.) is all right there together. A cowboy, with these kind of fuel prices, doesn’t have to travel very far. It’s the right location with the right rodeos at the right time.”

Current PRCA bareback leader Jesse Pope of Waverly, Kan., is one of six top-10 cowboys competing on July 3. Carrington’s Bridger Anderson is up July 4. He currently sets 21st with $28,611 and won last year’s Mandan rodeo in 3.5 seconds.

Nine or the top 20 saddle bronc riders will be here. Four of the top 12, including PRCA leader Sage Newman of Melstone, Mont., also are up on July 3, as is 15th-ranked bull rider Clayton Savage of Banner, Wyo. Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, is the second-ranked bull rider in the world. The 2021 Mandan rodeo co-champ is up on July 2.

Gonzalez, La., cowboy Tyler Waguespack is second in steer wrestling and gets things started in slack on July 1.

Defending team-roping winners and current PRCA leaders Kaleb Driggers (header) and Junior Nogueira (heeler) compete on July 3.

“When we have two or three or four world champions out every night, across every event, it’s pretty danged amazing,” Howard said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0