Legendary bull rider J.B. Mauney making return in Bismarck on Friday

“A week before last I got on a practice bull and everything was good,” he said. “I don’t go to the gym, I don’t work out, but I work. I work every day and I’m always doing something.”

On Friday, work takes on new meaning.

“This is the longest I’ve ever not been on a bull in my life. The last bull I was on was in Vegas in November so it’s about nine months,” Mauney said. “I met with (my surgeon) a couple weeks ago and he said it’s as good as it’s going to get and I can go back to riding whenever I want to.”

Mauney will be one of 35 riders to go each night at the Bismarck Event Center with the top 10 riders on two head advancing to the finals on Saturday.

Spicing up this weekend’s event, stock contractor Chad Berger has set up a bounty match pitting PBR leader Jose Vitor Leme against the bull Good Night Robicheaux. If Leme stays on for eight seconds, he’ll earn a $10,000 bounty.

Mauney isn’t riding for the bounty, but for what he hopes is a whole lot more in the long run. As for it being a special night on Friday, well, it will be in a sense.