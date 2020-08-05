Lawrence picked riding bulls over oilfield

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oilfield roustabout or professional bull rider?

Given the option, Stetson Lawrence of Williston chose the obvious route to riches. You know, the one with broken bones, pulls and strains; the one with dirt instead of drilling sand; the one with riggings instead of rigs.

It only made sense to the Native American of Chippewa and Sioux heritage from Trenton, N.D., who followed his dad around as a child watching him ride bulls.

“My dad was a bull rider. It was a dream I always had,” Lawrence said. “Out of high school, I got into construction for three years, then the oilfield.

“I worked a year as a roustabout then a year as a valve tech. I was gone a lot for bull riding and they said you have to decide. I was getting older so I decided to try to make it work.”

On Friday, Lawrence comes back to Bismarck with 34 other Professional Bull Rider cowboys for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Invitational. It’s the first PBR Unleash the Beast event of the second half of a season sidelined in May by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top 35 riders qualify for the PBR World Finals in November in Las Vegas. The 31-year-old Lawrence is well on his way to another finals as he currently sets 18th in the PBR standings.