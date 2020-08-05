Lawrence picked riding bulls over oilfield

Oilfield roustabout or professional bull rider?
Given the option, Stetson Lawrence of Williston chose the obvious route to riches. You know, the one with broken bones, pulls and strains; the one with dirt instead of drilling sand; the one with riggings instead of rigs.
It only made sense to the Native American of Chippewa and Sioux heritage from Trenton, N.D., who followed his dad around as a child watching him ride bulls.
“My dad was a bull rider. It was a dream I always had,” Lawrence said. “Out of high school, I got into construction for three years, then the oilfield.
“I worked a year as a roustabout then a year as a valve tech. I was gone a lot for bull riding and they said you have to decide. I was getting older so I decided to try to make it work.”
On Friday, Lawrence comes back to Bismarck with 34 other Professional Bull Rider cowboys for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Invitational. It’s the first PBR Unleash the Beast event of the second half of a season sidelined in May by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top 35 riders qualify for the PBR World Finals in November in Las Vegas. The 31-year-old Lawrence is well on his way to another finals as he currently sets 18th in the PBR standings.
Lawrence and the other 34 riders will go head to head with Chad Berger bucking bulls each night, with the top 10 riders on two head earning a spot in Saturday’s short-go for the big money.
Lawrence has a history here. In 2014, he won the Bismarck Touring Pro series event at the Event Center. That also happened to be one of his best years in terms of earnings. It was the second of three straight seasons in which he won between $118,000 and $129,000.
The high point of Lawrence’s career so far was when he finished ninth in the world standings in 2015. He’s won 19 events and posted 11 90-point rides.
This year, he comes to Bismarck with earnings of $61,997 in 24 events, running his career earnings to $800,000.
“It’s going pretty good. I’m 18th in the world, but I could be better,” Lawrence said. “I’d like to be in the top 10 going into the finals.”
It’s been three months since Lawrence placed third and won $12,000 at the Lucas Oil Invitational Unleash the Beast event in Guthrie, Okla. Like all sports, PBR shut down briefly early in the pandemic. But it was one of the first pro sports to start again with the Team Challenge beginning in early June in Las Vegas. Lawrence’s team -- Team Cooper Tires -- won the Team Challenge.
“It’s affected us quite a bit,” Lawrence said. “But PBR is going through a lot of protocols to make sure we could ride bulls.”
As one of the sports’ veterans, Lawrence knows his days as a pro bull rider are growing shorter. How short? He’s not sure.
“I’ve had a long career already. Bull riding is tough on your body. I haven’t had many too serious (injuries). I fractured my pelvis, but lately it’s been a knee problem. I had it scoped, so it’s not that serious, Lawrence said. “I’m hoping to make it four more years, but you just never know.”
