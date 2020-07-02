Larsen jumps to bareback lead in Mandan

Only one bareback rider was better than Orin Larsen last year and that just happened to be Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion Clayton Biglow.
The reigning world champion turned out Thursday at the Mandan Rodeo Days Rodeo. But Larsen rode out and rode to an 85.5 to take the lead after the first of three performances in the star-studded Fourth of July tradition.
Like a lot of other cowboys, Larsen is hitting things hard in hopes of making up for time lost to COVID-19.
“Lately I’ve been going really hard for a month straight, as much as I can,” said Larsen, who travels with fellow bareback rider Kody Lamb. “Anytime you can warm up before big rodeos like Mandan, that’s pretty awesome.”
Larsen and Lamb, who scored 81, were among four top-20 cowboys to ride on Thursday.
Lane McGehee of Victoria, Texas, set the early pace with an 84 on Alberta Wildcat. Other riders came close but McGehee, who’s 43rd in the standings, stayed out front.
Shane O'Connell of Rapid City posted an 83. Ty Breuer of Mandan and Jayco Roper of Oktaha, Okla, posted marks of 82.5. Nine of 12 scored rides exceeded 80 points or better.
It wasn’t until Larsen, a five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and currently 16th in the world, went eight seconds with Dakota Rodeo Company’s Chirrikawa, that McGehee surrendered the lead.
“There’s definitely a little bit of rust that needs to get knocked off, but it comes back pretty quick,” Larsen said before departing for Belle Fourche, S.D., and tonight’s performance.
“People out of the top 15 have to scramble a little bit. We’re all trying to grind it out and have fun while doing it,” Larsen said.
After a stop in Belle Fourche, Larsen will hit Cody, Wyo., Bigfork, Mont., and Prescott Ariz., with a goal in mind.
“Clayton’s a great competitor and a great friend but hopefully I can get the gold buckle from him,” Larsen said.
The best time in steer wrestling was posted before the opening ceremonies took place Thursday evening under threatening skies.
Carrington’s Bridger Anderson set the time to beat with a 4.0-second run. Anderson currently sits ninth in the PRCA standings.
“It felt good to draw a good steer and for it all to come together,” Anderson said. “My horse felt good and my hazer, Stockton Graves, did a great job giving me a chance to catch the steer.”
Anderson said he had plenty of support in the stands, making the day extra special.
“I had a lot of family and friends there, so it was nice to make a good run and have some luck on the Fourth of July,” Anderson said.
No other scores were available at press time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!