Larsen jumps to bareback lead in Mandan

“There’s definitely a little bit of rust that needs to get knocked off, but it comes back pretty quick,” Larsen said before departing for Belle Fourche, S.D., and tonight’s performance.

“People out of the top 15 have to scramble a little bit. We’re all trying to grind it out and have fun while doing it,” Larsen said.

After a stop in Belle Fourche, Larsen will hit Cody, Wyo., Bigfork, Mont., and Prescott Ariz., with a goal in mind.

“Clayton’s a great competitor and a great friend but hopefully I can get the gold buckle from him,” Larsen said.

The best time in steer wrestling was posted before the opening ceremonies took place Thursday evening under threatening skies.

Carrington’s Bridger Anderson set the time to beat with a 4.0-second run. Anderson currently sits ninth in the PRCA standings.

“It felt good to draw a good steer and for it all to come together,” Anderson said. “My horse felt good and my hazer, Stockton Graves, did a great job giving me a chance to catch the steer.”

Anderson said he had plenty of support in the stands, making the day extra special.