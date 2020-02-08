Killdeer Cowboys put on a show in Bismarck

They’re Killdeer Cowboys in more than name only.
Tucker Zingg, Dustin Entzel and Scott Kleeman had big nights Saturday as the two-day PRCA rodeo wrapped up at the Bismarck Event Center.
Zingg, who never really lived in the western North Dakota town, is the son of the late Marla Zingg, a North Dakota rodeo queen from Killdeer and nephew of Killdeer National Finals Rodeo bareback rider Larry Sandvick.
“We claim him,” said Kleeman, who turned in a run of five seconds flat in steer wrestling.
His was the fastest time of the night and just a tenth of a second off the winning 4.9-second run by Carson Good of Long Valley, S.D.
“For a winter rodeo and older steers that’s fair enough,” Kleeman said of his time, who was more than a second off the 3.9 he posted last week at the Rapid City Stock Show.
“I’m still leading there,” Kleeman said. “It’s been a good couple of weeks.”
A broken barrier by Glen Ullin’s Cameron Morman added 10 seconds to his 3.9 and ensured Kleeman’s run was fastest of the night.
Killdeer’s River Voigt took home sixth place in a run of 5.4.
Entzel, meanwhile, didn’t waste any time blowing past Canadian Blair Smith for the lead in tie-down roping. Smith had set the standard of 9.2 seconds during Saturday morning slack. But Entzel was a half-second faster at 8.7.
“I just had a really good calf,” said Entzel, who said he’s still rusty from a lack of rodeoing over the winter. “It’s a good number.”
Like Kleeman, he also went to Black Hills Stock Show. Unlike Kleeman he was “not good,” there, Entzel said.
Zingg got the night started with a 79 on the first bareback ride of the night on a horse called Shooting Star.
“I had that horse a time or two before and he’s always pretty decent,” Zingg said. “He was real good. He got away from me and I had a little bit of a wild ride.”
The score was higher than those in previous matchups.
“Last time I was here I was like 75 or 76 on him. He’s a real good horse to have,” Zingg said. “He was a lot more horse today than he was the last time.”
Zingg shared the title with Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Neb.
Blake Smith’s 73 on Touch of Class was the only other qualified bareback ride of the night.
Summer Kosel of Glenham, S.D., posted a 12.46 to take the lead in barrel racing away from Erin Williams of Alzada, Mont., who turned in a 12.57 on Friday.
Team roping was won by J.B. Lord of Valentine, Neb., and J.D. Kirwan of Spearfish, S.D., with a 5.7. Killdeer’s Turner Harris teamed with Jade Nelson of Midland, S.D., for a 6.3, which was good enough for third place.
Jeston Mead of Holcomb, Kan., scored an 86 on the bull Battle Trap to overtake Keene’s Dalton Wright, who had an 85 before being hung up for a while and finally limping out of the arena where he was tended to by paramedics.
“I had a game plan. I just visualized it and made a game plan and it worked out,” Mead said.