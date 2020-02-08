Killdeer Cowboys put on a show in Bismarck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I just had a really good calf,” said Entzel, who said he’s still rusty from a lack of rodeoing over the winter. “It’s a good number.”

Like Kleeman, he also went to Black Hills Stock Show. Unlike Kleeman he was “not good,” there, Entzel said.

Zingg got the night started with a 79 on the first bareback ride of the night on a horse called Shooting Star.

“I had that horse a time or two before and he’s always pretty decent,” Zingg said. “He was real good. He got away from me and I had a little bit of a wild ride.”

The score was higher than those in previous matchups.

“Last time I was here I was like 75 or 76 on him. He’s a real good horse to have,” Zingg said. “He was a lot more horse today than he was the last time.”

Zingg shared the title with Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Neb.

Blake Smith’s 73 on Touch of Class was the only other qualified bareback ride of the night.

Summer Kosel of Glenham, S.D., posted a 12.46 to take the lead in barrel racing away from Erin Williams of Alzada, Mont., who turned in a 12.57 on Friday.