Jesse wins second half season opener as Berger provides all the bulls

The second half of the Professional Bull Riders’ Unleash the Beast season started off with a bang for Colten Jesse.
The Konowa, Okla., cowboy finished a perfect weekend at the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Invitational at the Bismarck Event Center with three qualified rides and a win.
With that, Jesse pocketed the winner’s share of the purse and got the second half off to a great start.
“I feel great,” the PBR’s fourth-ranked rider said. “I went all summer as much as I could and tried to have fun. Coming in here I felt like I was riding good and I still feel like I’m riding good.”
He rode real good all weekend on bulls provided by Chad Berger Bucking Bulls. The nine-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year became the first contractor to provide all the bulls for an entire PBR event.
Jesse scored an 87.25 on Delbert on Friday and 86.5 on Get Shorty to reach the short round.
“I feel like first two bulls were an easier day off and I rode them pretty easy,” Jesse said. “That last one I had to hustle.”
Jesse drew Sky Harbor, the bull that had ruined two-time world champion J.B. Mauney’s return to action on Friday. Mauney’s weekend ended with a third buck-off on Saturday. But Jesse worked hard to score a 92 in the finals to finish with a total of 265.75 points on three head.
“If I said I had him figured out I’d be lying, cause the first time I rode him I did it better than I did this time,” Jesse said. “I was just feeling good and fighting and scratching. There’s a fine line between riding in the championship round and getting them high rides. You’re not always gonna feel comfortable but you gotta be able to keep fighting through it.”
Jesse had one of four 90-point rides in the finals, and Friday high scorer Lucas Divino finished just outside with an 89.75.
Joao Ricardo Vieira scored 90.75; Cooper Davis notched a 90.25; and Ezekiel Mitchell had a 90. Vieira (264.5), Divino (262) and Lucas (257) were the only riders in the finals to ride three head.
With the win, Jesse racked up enough points to pass Daylon Swearingen to move into fourth place with 469 points. Injured Jess Lockwood looms ahead with 543.50 points.
Two-time reserves champion Jose Vitor Leme leads the race with 827.50 points.
Leme also rode three bulls but one was a bounty bull for $10,000 on Friday. Needing a 90.75 score in the short round, Leme lasted 7.29 seconds on Jive Turkey.
Leme had put himself in position for a big run on Saturday by scoring 85 on the Berger bull Sniper in Friday’s opening round. That score was one of only 10 posted on Friday. He followed that with an 89.75 on Space Force to finish the long round on Saturday, sending him to the finals with a 175.25.
Divino, ranked eighth in the world, won Friday night with an 88.5, just ahead of second-place Rafael Henrique dos Santos, another Brazilian, who scored 88.25.
