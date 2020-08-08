Jesse wins second half season opener as Berger provides all the bulls

“If I said I had him figured out I’d be lying, cause the first time I rode him I did it better than I did this time,” Jesse said. “I was just feeling good and fighting and scratching. There’s a fine line between riding in the championship round and getting them high rides. You’re not always gonna feel comfortable but you gotta be able to keep fighting through it.”

Jesse had one of four 90-point rides in the finals, and Friday high scorer Lucas Divino finished just outside with an 89.75.

Joao Ricardo Vieira scored 90.75; Cooper Davis notched a 90.25; and Ezekiel Mitchell had a 90. Vieira (264.5), Divino (262) and Lucas (257) were the only riders in the finals to ride three head.

With the win, Jesse racked up enough points to pass Daylon Swearingen to move into fourth place with 469 points. Injured Jess Lockwood looms ahead with 543.50 points.

Two-time reserves champion Jose Vitor Leme leads the race with 827.50 points.

Leme also rode three bulls but one was a bounty bull for $10,000 on Friday. Needing a 90.75 score in the short round, Leme lasted 7.29 seconds on Jive Turkey.