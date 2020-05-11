High school rodeo season in holding pattern

Kress said local committees are ready to go ahead with events as soon as they get the all clear. Even if they can’t get spring events completed, the NDHSRA could use fall results for state finals qualification, Kress added.

“They’re kind of in a holding pattern ready to go. If they will allow us, we will go. We just have to see what the rules are and if we can abide by them to make that happen,” Kress said.

Even if the spring season is wiped out, the state finals could still be held based on what happened last fall.

“We have a split season so some of the kids already have points,” Kress said. “If all of our May rodeos are canceled, we could still go on with our state finals based on points we already have.

“We’re trying to give something back to the kids, especially the seniors, they’ve lost a lot this year. We’d sure like to give them something.”

Options may include rodeos without fans and concessions and limitations on how many contestants can gather in a given area.