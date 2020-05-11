High school rodeo season in holding pattern

The broncs aren’t bucking, the bulls aren’t throwing and the steers aren’t being wrestled, but high school rodeo athletes are training -- and waiting -- for the start of their spring schedule.
Like every other athlete, they’re in a wait-and-see mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just waiting on guidance from the governor’s office and what rules we will have to abide by,” said Marc Kress, president of the North Dakota High School Rodeo Association board of directors.
The association has canceled four events to date: two in West Fargo and one each in Williston and Dickinson. The next scheduled event is the Dickinson rodeo on May 25. That event is at the mercy of social distancing mandates in place to stem the spread of the virus.
“I just don’t know what the rules are going to be,” Kress said. “They told us that they’re working on all big events to include county fairs and rodeo. That’s as much as I know.”
The high school rodeo association has several rodeos scheduled between now and the state finals June 10-14 in Bowman. Qualifiers for the High School National Finals in Lincoln, Neb., July 19-25 will be determined there. Kress said the Junior High National Finals in Des Moines, Iowa, has already been canceled but the high school finals is still on at this time.
Kress said local committees are ready to go ahead with events as soon as they get the all clear. Even if they can’t get spring events completed, the NDHSRA could use fall results for state finals qualification, Kress added.
“They’re kind of in a holding pattern ready to go. If they will allow us, we will go. We just have to see what the rules are and if we can abide by them to make that happen,” Kress said.
Even if the spring season is wiped out, the state finals could still be held based on what happened last fall.
“We have a split season so some of the kids already have points,” Kress said. “If all of our May rodeos are canceled, we could still go on with our state finals based on points we already have.
“We’re trying to give something back to the kids, especially the seniors, they’ve lost a lot this year. We’d sure like to give them something.”
Options may include rodeos without fans and concessions and limitations on how many contestants can gather in a given area.
In the meantime, athletes like senior Haley Vollmer of Wing keep practicing and waiting. Vollmer has a lot on the line this season. She has fall points in barrel racing, goat tying and reined cow horse and she leads breakaway roping and is eighth in all-around.
She is anxious to get back in the arena.
“We haven’t been able to participate in rodeo this spring, so that’s been a little disappointing because of the amount of time and effort you put in,” said Vollmer, the 2019 North Dakota reserve breakaway roping champion. “I keep practicing and plugging away so I’m ready to go if we get the OK. But it’s for a good reason. Everything happens for a reason. You have to move on."
For Vollmer, that means heading to Kansas State University to pursue a marketing degree and to rodeo.
Even those rodeo athletes not going on to compete in college can wait out the pandemic and pick right up where they left off. That’s an advantage other high school seniors, like those in track or basketball, might not have.
“If we get the OK later in the summer, I can still rodeo throughout my life past high school,” Vollmer said.
