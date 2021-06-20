Dakota Louis chasing elusive 'best ride'

Bismarck hasn't exactly been a gold mine for bull rider Dakota Louis.
This weekend's Professional Bull Riders event at the Event Center is his sixth appearance in the Capital City, and he's cashed in just once. He earned $1,177 with a fifth-place finish five years ago.
Yet the 28-year-old cowboy from Browning, Mont., says he keeps coming back to Bismarck for the same reason he's on the road challenging critters nine to 13 times as large as him.
"It's just the drive and willpower I have for the sport. I can always be better. ... It's what's in your heart and what's in your mind that keeps you moving forward," he observed.
After 10-plus years of chasing around the country for PBR events, Louis is certain he's still improving. So he settled atop Dr. Campbell Friday night believing that ride might be his best one.
In fact, it was a pretty good one. He went the mandatory eight seconds to score an 87. He'll ride again today at 7 p.m. in round two.
Louis' first professional attempt was in 2011.
"I was a senior in high school and I got invited to the Ty Murray Invitational at Albuquerque (N.M.). ... I think I was (aboard) like seven seconds my first one," he recalled.
He had to wait two years for his first win, a first-place performance at Lynden, Wash., in 2013. The next year he had another win, nine top-five finishes and pocketed $23,319.
"That was big for sure," Louis said in retrospect. "It was definitely a stepping stone in the direction I wanted to be going."
Last season was his best in terms of PBR winnings with a total take of $52,437. His 135.5-point tally placed him 38th in the PBR standings, the highest finish of his career.
Through last week's Las Vegas Invitational, Louis had pocketed $11,737. His 74.5 put him 41st in PBR points. His best payday so far this season was last month at Cassville, Mo., where he earned $4,164 with his first win and fourth top-five finish of the year.
"Last year was definitely my best year in PBR. ... But in my mind I feel I'm better than my past. I put no limits on myself," he noted.
Louis' PBR events have ranged from a handful the first three years of his career to as many as 60 in 2016. He's competed in 40 or more events four times, most recently last season.
Two factors have figured in the number of performances he's undertaken in any given year.
"The years I've gotten to more events I've been blessed to have more success and I've been healthy," he said.
Although Louis may be best known as a bull rider, he prefers another frame of reference.
"I would say I'm a "cowboy," he said.
Indeed, most of his daily activities are connected to livestock. He competes in team roping, ranches outside of Browning, has a small trucking company and trains horses.
"I have a couple of irons in the fire. ... I've trained my own rodeo horses since I was 12 years old. That's definitely a passion of mine. And I team rope as well. ... I'm going from here to Reno (Nev.) for the Bob Feist Invitational. It's one of the biggest team roping events in the U.S.," he noted.
Louis said roping is a logical next step once his bull riding days are over.
"I do know after my bull riding career I'm going to follow through with a professional team roping career," he said. "I've been doing that my whole life."
So far in the 2021 season, which began on Jan. 1 in Fort Worth, Louis has dodged the injury bug.
"Right now I feel better than I every have. God takes care of us and, hopefully, I'll be ready for the next one," he said.
There is no disabled list for PBR competitors. Injuries mean lost events and lost events mean lean times for the bank account.
"If you're not out there doing your job and winning there's not going to be any income at all," Louis noted.