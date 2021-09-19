Custer teenage cowboy turns in strong ride at Bucking Battle

While some of the top PRCA talent turned out (did not ride), others were on hand to give the bulls, saddle broncs and barebacks their best shots. Many riders are on the bubble of qualifying for the NFR (the top 15 in money won at the end of September qualify), while others are hoping to solidify their standings. Bareback riders Orin Larsen and Caleb Bennett will take different paths to the NFR.

Larsen, who won Saturday’s performance and the Bucking Battle title with an 88 on Pejuta Haka will likely jump one of two places from his current ninth-place PRCA standing. Cole Franks had established the score to beat with an 87.5 on Friday. Bennett and Richie Champion equaled that on Saturday.

Pejuta Haka surprised Larsen out of the gate and the Inglis, Manitoba, cowboy adjusted on the fly.

“I had him and won on him at Kadoka (S.D.), but he was a lot ranker and came around really tight and really strong and that surprised me,” Larsen said. “I just went back to the basics. As long as you follow the basics you’ll win a lot of money.”

Larsen hopes to keep winning.

“It’s been about a month and a half since I’ve been home. I have about three or four more rodeos (in Texas, Nebraska, Utah and California), then I’ll be at home for a while,” he said.