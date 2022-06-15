Crimber, Yates bring experience to PBR's new team event

Paulo Crimber and Colby Yates have spent more than half their lives connected to the PBR.

The explosive growth of the world's premier bull riding series has surprised even them.

"Growing up, I never really thought it would get like this," said Yates, a native Texan, who had 10 PBR victories and more than 550 outs in his career. "You kept having these milestones of guys making $10 thousand, $20 thousand, $30 thousand, $40 thousand, $50 thousand. And then in 2003, you had a million dollar bonus.

"Yeah, there have been struggles, like anything else, but the PBR has done such a great job with being innovative and coming up with new ways to engage fans, it just seems like the sky is the limit."

Yates, who has transitioned effectively into a top PBR broadcaster, said exchanging his bull rope for a microphone was not easy.

"I would say at one point, I really truly believed it would last forever," the 40-year-old Yates said. "I thought maybe there'd be a day when I'd walk up in a walker, put it to the side, and get on a bull."

Crimber can relate.

The Brazilian's last ride was in 2012, but he always knew bull riding would remain at the center of his life. He's done a "little bit of everything," for the PBR, including judging and translating, and his son is an up-and-comer.

"I never thought about retiring because I love it so much," Crimber said. "Whatever I can do to stay involved, I am happy to do. It's been my life."

Crimber and Yates are now joining forces as part of the new PBR Team Series. Yates will serve as manager of the Arizona Ridge Riders. Crimber is the coach. The series makes its debut this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center as part of Chad Berger's 22nd annual event.

Berger, from Mandan, recently won his record 12th PBR Stock Contractor of the Year award.

"Chad Berger always sees big stuff far away, like he can see into the future," said Crimber, who has very fond memories of Bismarck from winning here in 2004. "I think it's great to have this first one in Bismarck. Chad's bulls are always great and the fans there are very passionate about the sport."

The new team series is pretty cut and dried, and all eight teams will be competing this weekend. Each team will have five riders and the one with the highest aggregate score wins the game.

"It's really simple and that's kind of the genius behind it. If one team gets four qualified rides, and the other team gets three, the team with four wins," Colby said. "This is something totally new, but also really easy to follow. It's a great idea and I think it's going to be a big hit."

The five matchups Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m. are: Texas Rattlers vs. Carolina Cowboys; Oklahoma Freedom vs. Austin Gamblers; Nashville Stampede vs. Kansas City Outlaws; Missouri Thunder vs. Arizona Ridge Riders.

A draft was held in May to determine rosters. Five of the eight first-round picks in that draft -- Daylon Swearingen, Dalton Kasel, Colten Fritzlan, Eli Vastbinder and Cody Jesus -- will be in Bismarck this weekend. Swearingen is ranked No. 1 in the world.

"The team format, it's the right time at the right moment," Crimber said. "It's something different that I think is going to make the PBR even more popular. You're still out there alone on the bull, but you're doing it for your team. It's going to be very exciting."

Yates and Crimber went about building their roster similar to the way an NFL or NBA team would. It wasn't necessarily about collecting stars, rather who would fit together.

"All the guys on the PBR are great, they're talented athletes and it's a blast to watch them week in and week out, but this is different than what any of us have done before," Yates said. "We were looking for individuals that were open-minded to making a change because it's very hard for any athlete in any sport to make changes when they're well-established and successful. I certainly understand that.

"We tried to build a team, just like in football, that we think fits together. Will it work? I hope so, but it's going to be really exciting to watch and find out."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

