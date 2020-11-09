Business as usual for Berger's bulls

Chad Berger’s bucking bulls didn’t give a rip about COVID. For them, 2020 was like the nine years previous and they bucked just as hard as they ever had. Business as usual.

One, Smooth Operator, was as rank as ever. The reigning world champion bucking bull has a chance to defend his title at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals: Unleash the Beast Nov. 12-15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Smooth Operator is one of 17 Berger bulls chosen for the prestigious event pitting the world’s best bull riders against the world’s best bulls. That is a tribute to how the Mandan stock contractor of the year for nine years running has dominated the sport. For Berger, 2020 was anything but business as usual.

“No, it wasn’t,” Berger said. “One thing about it, our CEO (Sean Gleason) worked really hard and we had a lot more events that it looked like we were going to have.”

The 2020 season presented challenges Berger could never have imagined. First, this crazy thing called COVID hit the sports world harder than Bodacious, causing it to scramble for a way to get the cowboys and fans safely back into arenas. Bull riding was one of the first live sports to pick up where it left off.