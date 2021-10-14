Breuer overcomes obstacles to finish strong

In any other year, Mandan's Ty Bruer would be celebrating a Badlands Circuit Finals bareback championship and making travel arrangements for Las Vegas and December's National Finals Rodeo.

Alas, the last two seasons haven’t been kind to the six-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. A torn biceps in his riding arm ended a run of four straight NFRs despite placing high enough to qualify for the event. It also caused him to miss the circuit finals, which he had won in 2019 and 2018.

Another injury led to a slow start to 2021, and despite going hard down the stretch, Breuer missed out on the NFR again, finishing 19th with $54,933. But he won the average and year-end titles last weekend at the Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot.

That, Breuer said, is a great way to jump start the 2022 season.

“The Badlands Circuit is really important because the money you win at the circuit finals counts toward the beginning of the 2022 year,” Breuer said. “And you get to go to the RAM finals (year-end and average winner from each circuit). You get to go ride for a lot of money and that counts for the world standing also.”