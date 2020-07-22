Berger's Unleash The Beast rodeo rescheduled for Aug. 7-8 in Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The delayed second half of the PBR's Unleash the Beast season will begin in Bismarck.

The top 35 bull riders in the world will be at the Bismarck Event Center for the PBR's Premier Tour on Aug. 7 and 8. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

The event coincides with nine-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger's annual Bismarck Event Center show which was postponed in June due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Berger, from Mandan, underwent open heart surgery in May. Complications followed the surgery but Berger pulled through and returned home shortly after.

Fans will be allowed to attend the event, but capacity will be capped at 50% due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Several other safety protocols will be place including:

-- All BEC staff, PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be screened prior to the event.

-- Fans will be placed in POD seating arrangements to promote social distancing.

-- Complimentary face coverings will be offered to fans entering the arena.

-- Increased use of cashless and contactless concessions.