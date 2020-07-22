Berger's Unleash The Beast rodeo rescheduled for Aug. 7-8 in Bismarck

The delayed second half of the PBR's Unleash the Beast season will begin in Bismarck.
The top 35 bull riders in the world will be at the Bismarck Event Center for the PBR's Premier Tour on Aug. 7 and 8. Tickets go on sale Thursday.
The event coincides with nine-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year Chad Berger's annual Bismarck Event Center show which was postponed in June due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Berger, from Mandan, underwent open heart surgery in May. Complications followed the surgery but Berger pulled through and returned home shortly after.
Fans will be allowed to attend the event, but capacity will be capped at 50% due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Several other safety protocols will be place including:
-- All BEC staff, PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be screened prior to the event.
-- Fans will be placed in POD seating arrangements to promote social distancing.
-- Complimentary face coverings will be offered to fans entering the arena.
-- Increased use of cashless and contactless concessions.
-- Social responsibility guidelines will be posted at restroom, concession and concourse areas.
The event figures to draw the biggest bull riders and stock to Bismarck. Points toward the world standings will be at stake.
The top five riders in the world currently are Jose Vitor Leme, Jess Lockwood, Joao Ricardo Vieira, Daylon Swearingen. Lockwood has been sidelined recently due to injury.
Williston’s Stetson Lawrence is ranked 18th.
On the stock side, Berger’s 2019 bull of the year Smooth Operator currently ranks third in the world with an average score of 45.47.
Ticket prices range from $25 to $85 and can be purchased at the BEC box office or at pbr.com. A PBR VIP experience also is available for $250, with a limited supply available. For more information call (800) 732-1727.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!