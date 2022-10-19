Berger's Bucking Battle draws strong lineup to 'little ol’ Bismarck'

There’s a lot of pro bull riding circuits out there but there’s only one Chad Berger.

The Mandan stock contractor and his pens of rank roughstock is why some of the top riders on various circuits are heading to the Bismarck Event Center for this weekend’s Bucking Battle in Bismarck.

There will be no tie-down roping or bulldogging Friday and Saturday nights, just bulls, barebacks and saddle broncs with $60,000 per event up for grabs. And to sweeten the pot, Berger is adding $20,000 per event.

“We had a great event last year in its first year and this year we’ve got a stacked lineup,” Berger said. “We’ve got 35 guys who have been to the NFR before. We’ve got more contestants and more top contestants.”

The event is a one-and-done meaning a fresh set of cowboys will compete each night. There’s no second go-rounds or short goes. Given the level of talent in the draw sheets, winners won’t be determined until the last ride on Saturday night.

“I’m really pleased with the lineup. We have the top line in everything coming to Bismarck,” Berger said.

Berger said the lineup will feature 16 bareback and bull riders and 20 saddle bronc riders each night.

Among the bull riders entered are Hawk Whitt or Thermopolis, Wyo.; Jeff Askey of Athens, Texas; Jessi Petro of Dublin, Texas; and Chance Schott of McLaughlin, S.D. The differences between such riders adds a level of excitement.

Whitt won the PRCA bull riding event in Bismarck in March with an 88-point ride. Askey was third in the PRCA in 2022 with more than $183,000 in winnings. Petri is fourth in the PBR Challenger series standings and a member of the Missouri Thunder in the PBR team series, an event that Berger championed and kicked off in Bismarck last summer.

Schott, meanwhile, is coming into the event fresh off winning the Badland Circuit title. Trey Kimzey of Strong City, Okla., is an NFR qualifier and Gage Gay of Mandaree is ninth in the Challenger Series. Meanwhile, Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, comes into the event from the PBR Velocity Tour.

Mandan’s Ty Breuer and his traveling partner Tanner Aus of Granite Falls, Minn., headline the bareback field. Breur swept through the recent Badlands Circuit Finals and comes in 14th in the PRCA standings with $87,860 in earnings. Aus, meanwhile, is ninth with $127,132 in money.

Seven-time NFR qualifier Oren Larsen of Inglis, Manitoba, Canada, qualified for the NFR again, as did Garrett Shadbolt of Merriman, Neb.

Sage Newman of Melstone, Mont., has made a habit of winning saddle bronc events over the past two years. After charging to an 11th-place world standing and his first NFR last season, Newman has blown up in 2022 and heads into the NFR with $253,190 in earnings, but not before riding Saturday in Bismarck.

Canadian NFR qualifiers Logan Hay of Wildwood, Alberta; Layton Green of Millarville, Alberta; and Kole Ashbacher of Arrowwood, Alberta are chasing Newman into Bismarck and onto the NFR.

Ten-time NFR qualifier Jacobs Crawley and seven-time qualifier Sterling Crawley of Stephenville, Texas, also are scheduled to ride on Saturday.

“We have a great lineup,” Berger reiterated. “It’s pretty good for little ol’ Bismarck.”

It’s pretty good for anywhere.

The event begins at 7:30 each night.