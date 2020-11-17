Berger, Smooth Operator finish 2020 on top -- again

For a couple of old dudes, Chad Berger and Smooth Operator still pack quite a kick.

On Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas, on the field that the Dallas Cowboys call home, the best of the 17 bulls Berger sent to the Professional Bull Riders World Finals reigned supreme again.

After dispatching Dener Barbosa and Ryan Dirteater in a total of 6.22 seconds on two outs, 10-year-old Smooth Operator earned the title best PBR bucking bull in the world for the second straight year and became the oldest bull to earn the title. Berger was voted PBR Contractor of the Year for the seventh consecutive year and tenth overall.

It might have been enough to bring tears to Berger’s eyes had he been there to experience it. Instead, the legendary Mandan contractor watched the event at home while recovering from a bout with COVID-19 and a six-day hospital stay.

“Really, I thought all year long that he was the best bull,” Berger said. “It just couldn’t get any better. The stars lined up. I had faith in him but anything could happen. I thought he could go to the finals and pull it out.”