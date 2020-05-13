Berger, PBR's premier stock contractor, to undergo 'big' heart surgery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Few things set the heart racing faster than strapping yourself on a ton of angry beef and trying to stay on for eight seconds.

Chad Berger doesn’t get on those angry bulls, he produces them. And not even the nine-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year is immune from the adrenaline rush while waiting for a rider to leave the chutes on one of his bulls, like Smooth Operator.

One problem with that: Berger’s heart has beat too hard for too long. Now, like a bull rider, the Mandan producer is going to have to rely on his own pick-up man in the form of a surgeon.

Berger, who is closing in on 60 years of age, has developed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a thickening of the heart muscles that makes it hard for the organ to pump blood.

“When you’re heart rate goes up, it adds more muscle to your heart and mine’s gotten so big that they have to go in and cut it all off,” Berger said. “It’s a big surgery, they’ve got to bust you wide open.”

Berger will undergo open-heart surgery at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis in two weeks. He’s facing the challenge like a stock contractor would -- head on.