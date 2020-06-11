Berger back in Mandan after three heart surgeries

“On (May) 29th at 6 o’clock in the morning they did surgery and the son of a bucks cut too much of my heart out and put a patch in,” Berger said. “They put me back together and then I coughed so hard, I tore the patch out of my heart. On the 31st, I damn near died. The doctor finally figured out what happened and they had to take me back down and bust me wide open again after they had everything wired up and shut.”

Soon after the second surgery, a pacemaker was inserted that will regulate the rhythm of his heart.

“That’s the only thing keeping me going is the pacemaker,” Berger said.

An already trying time was made worse by strict hospital visitation rules in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. He would not be allowed a visit from his wife after he went down for the first surgery, with one exception.

“They said on Friday when I had the first surgery, Sarah would have to leave and wait until I got out,” Berger said, referring to his wife. “They said the only way she was getting in there before I get out was if it looked like I wasn’t going to make it.”

He was shocked to see her on the May 31st prior to the second surgery.