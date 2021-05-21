Berger, and his bulls, are going strong

Leme and The Right Stuff will square off June 18 at the Event Center. At stake will be $10,000.

“It’s a great bull and a great rider for 10 grand,” Berger said. “You’re not going to want to miss it.”

As is always the case, Berger’s Bismarck event will draw the biggest names in PBR, including the Brazilian superstars who fill out four of the top five spots in the world rankings -- No. 1 Leme, No. 2 Kaique Pachecho, American Cooper Davis, ranked third, No. 4 Joao Ricardo Vieira and fifth-ranked Dener Barbosa.

“All the world champions still riding will be in Bismarck,” said Berger, which includes Jess Lockwood, the 2017 and 2019 world champ. “Dang near all the top riders are coming, even the Brazilians because of COVID they don’t want to get stuck over there.”

The best bulls will be there, too, which includes two-time defending world champion Smooth Operator. It will the Bismarck bucking swan song for the 1,625-pound bovine. Berger said the highly decorated 11-year-old white bull with black spots scattered along his powerful body is in his “farewell tour.” Berger estimated Smooth Operator will probably be entered in between six and eight more events, but probably none before the fall.