Berger, and his bulls, are going strong

Chad Berger is feeling good. So are his bulls.
After enduring two open-heart surgeries and a bout with COVID-19 last year, the legendary Mandan stock contractor appears headed for another banner season on the PBR tour.
Berger has five bulls in the top 17 in the world rankings as he chases his 11th stock contractor of the year award and eighth in a row. More importantly, he’s nearly 100% healthy.
“I’m on the right side of the grass,” he said. “I’m getting better. I feel good.”
He’s long since returned to cattle auctions, scouting talent for the premier pen in PBR.
“I’ve been going quite a while already,” Berger said. “Couldn’t quit that very long.”
Berger and his grade A beef have been all over the place, attending PBR rodeos – Dallas (twice), Billings, Napa, Idaho, Omaha and Sioux Falls. This weekend’s itinerary includes a trip to Montana for rodeos in Kalispell and Great Falls.
Heading into this weekend’s action, The Right Stuff sits No. 5 in the world rankings. The Right Stuff had bucked off 25 consecutive cowboys in a row until world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme was able to withstand the powerful light-brown bull for the required 8 seconds. However, a rematch is brewing and it will happen in Bismarck for the big bucks.
Leme and The Right Stuff will square off June 18 at the Event Center. At stake will be $10,000.
“It’s a great bull and a great rider for 10 grand,” Berger said. “You’re not going to want to miss it.”
As is always the case, Berger’s Bismarck event will draw the biggest names in PBR, including the Brazilian superstars who fill out four of the top five spots in the world rankings -- No. 1 Leme, No. 2 Kaique Pachecho, American Cooper Davis, ranked third, No. 4 Joao Ricardo Vieira and fifth-ranked Dener Barbosa.
“All the world champions still riding will be in Bismarck,” said Berger, which includes Jess Lockwood, the 2017 and 2019 world champ. “Dang near all the top riders are coming, even the Brazilians because of COVID they don’t want to get stuck over there.”
The best bulls will be there, too, which includes two-time defending world champion Smooth Operator. It will the Bismarck bucking swan song for the 1,625-pound bovine. Berger said the highly decorated 11-year-old white bull with black spots scattered along his powerful body is in his “farewell tour.” Berger estimated Smooth Operator will probably be entered in between six and eight more events, but probably none before the fall.
Smooth Operator's latest achievement was surpassing 100 outs in televised events. Berger said he has more than 200 total in his career.
“It’s an unbelievable deal what he’s accomplished,” Berger said. “He’s the prize of the farm.”
Currently ranked 11th in the world standings, Smooth Operator has overcame two serious injuries in his life -- a back injury and a broken kneecap -- which prevented him from competing for three years.
The key to his success?
“He’s got a heart as big as he is,” Berger said. “He’s such an amazing athlete. He never gives up. He’s went longer than 99 percent of other bulls do.”
Other highly-ranked Berger bulls include No. 6 Smooth Wreck, 14th-ranked I’m Busted and No. 17 WMS’s Jive Turkey.
“I think we’ll have more in there by the end of the year,” Berger said.
Things appear to be lining up for an unprecedented 11th stock contractor title.
“I think we’re on track,” Berger said.
He’s hoping a big crowd turns out for his marquee show next month as things, including the number of fans in the stands, begin to return to normal.
“Last week out in Billings we had a huge crowd. It felt good to be in that environment again,” he said. “We’re excited to be coming back to Bismarck to do the same thing. We sure hope to fill it up.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com