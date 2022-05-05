 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: May 6

TWELVE BERGER BULLS IN FINALS

Twelve bulls from Chad Berger's pen will compete in the PBR World Finals May 13-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Back Jack, Sky Harbor, Trail of Tears, Oilfield Outlaws Yellow Feather, Mr. Winston, Jive Turkey, Safety Meeting, Pookie Holler, Drago, Bubba G, Nasty Wishes and Dagger are among 100 bulls that have been selected. Pookie Holler is currently ranked third in the world behind Woopa and Ridin Solo. 

Berger, from Mandan, has won eight straight PBR Stock Contractor of the Year awards and 11 total. 

The bull of the finals wins a $25,000 bonus and bull of the year $100,000.

